Air tanker pilot fighting Estes Park wildfire dies in airplane crash
The pilot of an air tanker died in a plane crash Tuesday night while fighting the Kruger Rock Fire outside Estes Park.
The single-engine air tanker went down south of town around 6:30 p.m., but the crash site was not found until nearly 10 p.m. The pilot was the only occupant of the aircraft and did not survive.
The Larimer County Sheriff’s Office said the crash investigation will be led by the FAA and NTSB.
As of Tuesday evening, the fire burning southeast of Estes Park was estimated at 133 acres with 15% containment. Gusty winds and low humidity contributed to the fast spread of the blaze, which is threatening several structures and has forced some evacuations.
No structure damage had been reported as of Tuesday night, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
The Sheriff’s Office also said that despite the gusting winds, air resources were utilized to make water and suppressant drops. Over 150 personnel worked the fire Tuesday, and more air resources were ordered for today along with additional fire crews.
As of Wednesday at 11:40 a.m., the U.S. Forest Service reported that the Kruger Rock Fire had grown to 140 acres.
The Sheriff’s Office reported that an investigation into the cause of the fire found that high winds had blown a tree down onto a nearby powerline.
Authorities have not yet identified the pilot who died fighting the wildfire.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Aspen and Snowmass Village make the Aspen Times’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Air tanker pilot fighting Estes Park wildfire dies in airplane crash
The pilot of an air tanker died in a plane crash Tuesday night while fighting the Kruger Rock Fire outside Estes Park. As of Wednesday morning, the fire was estimated to be burning on 140 acres.