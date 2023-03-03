Agenda: What’s upcoming this week

Wagner Park will host the Bud Light

Courtesy photo

Bud Light Hi-Fi Concert Series

As part of Aspen Snowmass’ Bud Light Hi-Fi Concert Series, DJs and live music will perform each night at Wagner Park. Indie rock band Mt. Joy will headline the weekend on Saturday night, and the following other artists will perform free concerts throughout the weekend:

Saturday, 6 p.m.: The Moss

Saturday, 7 p.m.: Mt. Joy

Sunday, 5:30 p.m.: The Robert Randolph Band

For a deluxe music experience, guests can purchase premium concert tickets for the Wagner Lounge. Tickets provide access to a heated, elevated deck next to the stage, as well as access to a dedicated bar with two complimentary drinks and private bathrooms. Tickets are available here for individual concert nights or as a three-day pass: eventbrite.com/e/the-wagner-lounge-tickets-515270206057

International Women’s Day, Uphill Champagne Brunch, Wednesday, March 8, Buttermilk, noon-2 p.m.

Courtesy

Uphillers will hop on skis, splitboards, and skins to take part in the collective climb up Buttermilk for a champagne lunch at Cliffhouse in celebration of International Women’s Day. Pyramid Peak is the backdrop, DJ Golden (Alex Golden) to set the mood, and swag provided by Halfdays — the ski and outdoor-apparel brand.





Limelight Fireside Chat, Limelight Aspen Lounge, Wednesday, March 8, 4-6 p.m.

International Women’s Day includes a fireside panel hosted by Halfdays, the ski and outdoor-apparel brand for woman, at Limelight Hotel Aspen. Open to the public, the panel discussion will bring together women leaders in the outdoor industry to share insights on how they approach building and growing inclusive communities in the ever-evolving outdoor industry. The event will also include a Q+A with the audience and a raffle with prizes — from ski apparel and accessories to hotel stays and more. Proceeds from the event will be donated to SheJumps, a non-profit dedicated to increasing the participation of women and girls in outdoor activities.

‘Women Who Lead: A Panel Discussion,’ The Collective, Snowmass, Thursday, March 9, 6 p.m.

A Women’s History Month event at The Collective in Snowmass Base Village features a conversation with some of the valley’s top leaders: Mawa McQueen, owner of Mawita, Mawa’s Kitchen and The Crepe Shack; Allison Pattillo, freelance writer and publisher of The Aspen Times; Alya Howe, founder of Writ Large and the Performing Arts Umbrella; and Courtney Sanders, founder of the Bipolar Divine, an organization dedicated to helping those with bipolar disorder. The event will feature leadership tips, best practices, and anecdotes of how these women started their professional careers that led them to where they are today. Complimentary champagne and light appetizers will be included, plus a small gift while supplies last.

This is the third event in the Women Who Lead series, which is an all-inclusive networking event for women in the valley interested in meeting other driven business-focused women. RSVP by emailing info@thecollectivesnowmass.com .

Empty Bowl Dinner, Buttermilk Mountain Lodge at the base of Buttermilk, Wednesday, March 8, 5-7 p.m.

Empty Bowl Dinner on Wednesday, March 8, at Buttermilk. All proceeds will go to feed the hungry.

Courtesy

The Aspen Middle School, Aspen Community School art students are creating hundreds of beautiful ceramic bowls for an Empty Bowls dinner. The community is invited to a simple meal of soup, bread, and dessert. The guests choose a bowl to use for their soup and to keep as a reminder that there are always empty bowls in our world. In exchange for a meal and a bowl, guests are asked to give a donation of $10. All the money raised goes to feed the hungry.

Aspen Center for Physics free lecture series. “Black Holes in the Spotlight” with Suvi Gezari, Space Telescope Science Institute, Wednesday, March 8, 5:30 p.m.

In her talk, Gezari will highlight how we hunt for supermassive black holes by watching them feast on unlucky stars that wander too close by in the nucleus of a galaxy. She will show the bounty from the hunt using telescopes on the ground and in space that survey the dynamic night sky; how scientists plan to use these star-feeding events to probe the demographics of supermassive black holes in galaxy nuclei; and to answer the fundamental question of how they first formed in the universe.

There is no need to RSVP for these public physics talks. Organizers recommend arriving early to secure a seat and have tea and cookies prior to the lecture.