Agenda: This week’s highlights

The earth pod installation by the Aspen-based Earth Force Climate Command focuses on building hyperlocal visions for the future through artists, scientists, designers and activists worldwide. The collective will install their mobile Earth Pod at the entrance of the Intersect Aspen fair. They will be onsite all day on July 31, as well as Aug. 1-4 from 4-5 p.m.

Author Rebecca Stirling: 5:30 p.m. July 28

Explore Booksellers presents Rebecca Stirling and her memoir, “The Shell and the Octopus” at the bookstore. The story revolves around a young girl raised by the sea, by men and by literature. Circumnavigating the globe on a 30-foot sailboat, the Stirlings spent weeks at a time on the open ocean, surviving storms and visiting uncharted islands and villages. Stirling befriended “working girls” in the ports, and, on the boat, fell in love with her crewmate and learned to live like the men around her. Once she left the boat, she realized life is not what she thought it would be, and when her father died in a tragic accident, she returned to her old life to sift through the mess he had left behind. explorebooksellers.com

POP!BASALT: ‘From Concept to Closet: How Two Artisanal Designers Create Clothing and Accessories,’ 7 p.m. July 29

Join Isa Catto and Mi Jong Lee for a conversation about how small fashion houses are built and sustained. The two blend traditional skills and new technologies to bring art to fabric, paper and finished garments. Free with RSVP at TACAW. tacaw.org

Ryan McGinness’ ‘kraftworks’ opening reception 6-8 p.m. July 29





Running through Sept. 5 at Baldwin Gallery, ‘kraftworks’ features new acrylic and metal leaf paintings on kraft paper. baldwingallery.com

Intersect Aspen: July 31 to Aug. 4

Galerie Gmurzynska (Zurich and New York) will be just one of the galleries participating in Intersect Aspen, an art and design fair at the Aspen Ice Garden; one of the highlights from the gallery includes a rare sculpture of Pablo Picasso’s left hand. Local participating galleries include Casterline|Goodman Gallery, Hexton Gallery and Galerie Maximillian. Events during Intersect Aspen include an opening brunch, welcome party, tours, happy hours, artist talks, Aspen Film shorts, receptions and discussions on how to buy art wisely, how to shop an art fair like a pro and how to buy what you love. intersectaspen.com

Christie’s events

Christies’ is partnering with the Aspen Music Festival and School to present live student musicians performing at Christie’s new gallery space (100 S. Spring St.). In addition, Conversations with Christie’s hosts a series of informational lectures on select dates on the Hotel Jerome patio. Topics include an inside look at luxury market investments, like handbags and sneakers. Free and open to the public. Christie’s is also opening a new exhibition, “Ernie Barnes: Body and Soul,” running from July 30 to Aug. 20. It celebrates works by a refreshing voice of the 20th-century art world, as Barnes brings to life the physicality of the football field, vivid swing scenes and more. christies.com.

‘Still Working 9 to 5,’ 7:30 p.m. Aug. 1

When the highest-grossing comedy, “9 TO 5,” starring Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin, Dolly Parton and Dabney Coleman exploded on the cinema screens in 1980, the laughs hid a serious message about women in the office. “STILL WORKING 9 TO 5” explores why workplace inequality 40 years later was never a laughing matter; it examines the 40-year evolution of gender inequality and discrimination in the workplace since the 1980 release of the classic, seminal comedy. Filmmakers Camille Hardman and Gary Lane will participate in a post-screening panel and audience Q&A. Isis Theatre. aspenfilm.org

