Agenda: This week’s highlights

Fall 2022, Issa Catto organic cotton textiles.

Courtesy Isa Catto Studio

The Immediate Family, film at Wheeler Opera House: Friday, Dec. 2, 7:30 p.m. Tickets $25

Directed by Danny Tedesco, The Immediate Family documentary follows the work and lives of 1970s session musicians who were featured on some of the most iconic recordings of the era. Tedesco’s first documentary, The Wrecking Crew, chronicled the story of the session players of 1960 Los Angeles and paid tribute to his dad, guitarist and studio musician, Tommy Tedesco. At the beginning of the “Singer Songwriter Era” of the 1970s, The Immediate Family consists of Danny “Kootch” Kortchmar on guitar, Leland Sklar on bass, Russ Kunkel on drums, Waddy Wachtel on guitar, and Steve Postell on guitar. With interviews from Jackson Browne, James Taylor, Linda Ronstadt, Stevie Nicks, Keith Richards, and more, this film chronicles the creativity and collaboration that cemented the foundation of these bonds within the music world. Film run time 90 minutes, followed by Q& A with the filmmaker and the band.

Explore Presents Camp Hale designation: 4:30 p.m., Dec. 1

Explore celebrates the recent Camp Hale-Continental Divide National Monument designation. The event will honor the legacy of the 10th Mountain Division soldiers who trained at Camp Hale during World War II. Attendees can learn how 10th Mountain Division veterans founded the modern ski industry and about conservation efforts in the region. Greg Poschman, a Pitkin County commissioner and son of a 10th Mountain Division soldier, will emcee the evening. He’ll be joined by several speakers, including Will Roush, executive director of the Wilderness Workshop .

The event is sponsored by Environment Colorado: https://environmentamerica.org/colorado . Environment Colorado is a member organization of the nonprofit consortium, The Public Interest Network, that owns Explore Booksellers. For more information, contact Sammy Herdman at sherdman@environmentcolorado.org .





Isa Catto Studio heads downvalley to premiere a holiday pop-up: Nov. 25-Dec. 31, 241 Harris St. in Willits (the former Ocean space)

Isa Catto has paper goods, textiles, and artwork available for gift shoppers alongside embroidery kits, puzzles, games, art supplies, chocolates, and more. In addition, Isa Catto Studio friends will be popping in throughout the month, such as Board by Design and Coleman’s Haberdashery. Christmas shoppers also will find stocking stuffers on hand, as well. The Notebook Bar will also be a fixture at the pop-up. The aim is to provide a family-friendly, interactive, build-your-own experience.

Songwriting competition for middle and high school students

The Jazz Aspen Snowmass’ third annual “Share Your Voice” songwriting competition is now accepting entries. Open to middle- and high-school students, JAS is seeking original songs from any music genre. Entries must be received by Feb. 1, 2023, with winners being announced on March 1. One high-school and one middle-school winner will receive a cash prize of $500 each and an opportunity to perform their song live at a JAS Café event. Up to four honorable mention winners will receive a cash prize of $100 each.

JAS will be offering in-person and virtual workshops for beginner and intermediate songwriters, including a special session focused on hip-hop. All sessions will take place at Stepping Stones in Carbondale and will be streamed live via zoom for those who can’t attend in person. Contact JAS at jazzaspensnowmass@jazzaspensnowmass.org to receive the zoom links.

Glenwood Caverns, Winter on the Mountain

Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park hosts Winter on the Mountain through the end of the year. Visitors can ride the gondola up to the top of the mountain to see more than 500,000 holiday lights, meet Santa, enjoy firepits with s’mores and hot specialty drinks, and check out the new North Pole area and Tunnel of Lights that lead to the special candlelit cave tours. Visitors can bring $25 City Market gift cards that will be donated to LiftUp and receive four, free gondola tickets (a $100 value). In 2021, Winter on the Mountain donated $6,825 to LiftUp through the gift-card giveaway.

Holiday Sale, Ceramics Club of Aspen: 10 a.m.-8 p.m., Dec. 1, and 9 a.m.-3.p.m., Dec. 2

Local ceramic artists aim to make holiday shopping easy. Reception on Thursday, Dec. 1., 4-8 p.m.

at the Colorado Mountain College’s Aspen campus gallery at 0255 Sage Way, Aspen, (970) 925-7740.