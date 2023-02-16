Agenda: Mardi Gras, Aspen Laugh Festival, and more coming this week

Singer and songwriter, Hayes Carll will perform at Ascendigo Blue autism benefit on Saturday.

Courtesy

Ascendigo Blue Aspen Autism Benefit, Saturday, 6 p.m., The St. Regis Aspen Resort

2023 marks the 12th anniversary of Ascendigo Blue Aspen, the flagship fundraiser for Ascendigo Autism Services. This year, the event is at The St. Regis Aspen Resort, featuring a Western-chic theme.

Special guests this year include Allison Moorer and Hayes Carll. Allison is a singer/songwriter, producer, and author who has released 10 critically acclaimed albums. Hayes is a singer and songwriter whose rootsy sound finds room for the playful swagger of rock & roll, storytelling of country, and the introspection of folk.

For more information: ascendigo.org/ascendigo-blue-aspen/.

Aspen Laughs Fest at The Wheeler, Feb. 21-25





Zainab Johnson, Tuesday, Feb. 21, 7:30 p.m.

Zainab Johnson is a stand-up comedian, actor, and writer from Harlem who was recently hailed by Variety as a “Top 10 Comic To Watch.” Her comedy is based on a point-of-view shaped growing up as one of 13 siblings in a Muslim family.

The Second City, Wednesday, Feb. 22, 7:30 p.m.

A naughty 90 minutes with a cast of comedians as they (consensually) annihilate everything that turns us on — and off — about love, dating, relationships, and everything else in between the sheets.

Pete Lee, Thursday, Feb. 23, 7:30 p.m.

The first standup comedian to get a standing ovation on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” after Fallon attended one of Pete’s live shows in NYC and invited him on his show. Pete’s joyful humor comes from his Midwestern roots.

Ivan Decker and Ryan Hamilton, Friday, Feb. 24, 7:30 p.m.

Originally from Vancouver, now based in Los Angeles, Ivan Decker is a writer, standup comic, and actor known for his sharp, polished, and multi-layered observational comedy.

Ryan Hamilton’s one-hour Netflix stand-up special, “Happy Face,” has been reviewed as “the special you can’t watch enough times.” This has been followed by television appearances and a non-stop headlining tour. Armed with the perspective of growing up in rural Idaho to become a favorite in the New York stand-up comedy scene.

Preacher Lawson, Saturday, Feb. 25, 7:30 p.m.

Preacher Lawson is a standup comedian, actor, singer, human, professional black guy. He was born in Portland, Oregon, and spent most of his adolescence in Memphis, Tennessee. He moved 20 times before the age of 10. If you asked him what city he’s from, he’d say Orlando, Florida, because that’s where he grew as a comedian.

Artist Mark Grotjahn and Steve Kropf of DPS skis will be unveiling a limited artist DPS ski edition collaboration at Aspen Art Museum on Saturday.

Courtesy DPS

Ski House/DPS Skis Launch Limited Artist Collab in Aspen with Mark Grotjahn, Aspen Art Museum, Feb. 18, 6-10 p.m.

Ski House is back at Aspen Art Museum on Saturday to present Tara Brooks. Featuring an opening set from Ski House residents GOLDEN & Chris Cauldron, plus high-grade lighting and sound.

DPS Skis is an U.S.-based ski manufacturer that pairs space-age carbon technology with groundbreaking shapes, in collaboration with artist Mark Grotjahn. He has developed a ski top sheet based on drawing #15 from Grotjahn’s “50 Kitchens” collection.

Tickets are available for $85 at aspenartmuseum.org.

Trungram Gyalwa Rinopoche will appear at Aspen Art Museum Saturday and Sunday.

Courtesy

‘Buddhism and the Ego” with Trungram Gyalwa Rinpoche, Saturday, 10 a.m., Aspen Art Museum Rooftop Cafe, Free

Public talk on “Buddhism and the Ego” with an extended Q & A with Trungram Gyalwa Rinpoche, the head of the Trungram lineage and one of the highest tulkus of the Kagyu lineage of Tibetan Buddhism. This lecture will touch on themes related to Sanya Kantarovsky’s exhibition “A Solid House. “

Rinpoche has been a key figure in Sanya Kantarovsky’s connection with Buddhist meditation, and this program lends context to Kantarovsky’s work.

RSVP at aspenartmuseum.org/calendar/2861-buddhism-and-the-ego-with-trungram-gyalwa-rinpoche.



Meditation Workshop, Sunday, 10 a.m., Aspen Art Museum Rooftop Cafe

A specialized meditation workshop led by Trungram Gyalwa Rinpoche and inspired by Sanya Kantarovsky’s exhibition “A Solid House. “

The event includes personal access to Trungram Gyalwa Rinpoche — head of the Trungram lineage and one of the highest tulkus of the Kagyu lineage of Tibetan Buddhism.

$20/$15 for members. RSVP here: 29886a.blackbaudhosting.com/29886a/Meditation-Workshop.

Snow covers the trees in January, as seen from the Silver Queen Gondola on Aspen Mountain. (Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times)

Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times

Aspen Snowmass announces extended hours for all mountains, starting Saturday

Extended lift hours are as follows:

Aspen Mountain: Lifts: Silver Queen Gondola and Ajax Express open to 4 p.m., FIS open to 4 p.m., Last ride down on Gondola at 4:30 p.m.

Highlands: Lifts: Exhibition open to 4 p.m., Lodge open to 3:30 p.m.

Buttermilk: Lifts: Summit Express open to 4 p.m.

Snowmass: Lifts: Big Burn and Elk Camp Gondola open to 4 p.m., Village Express to 4 p.m. summit; 4:15 p.m. mid-station

Brian and Sherrill Olson Named 2023 Snowmass Mardi Gras King and Queen.

Courtesy Sherrill Olson

Mardi Gras tradition thrives in Snowmass on Fat Tuesday

Festivities include a bead toss by the 2023 Mardi Gras King and Queen Brian and Sherrill Olson, a Bud Light HiFi Concert featuring SNACKTIME, performers and a DJ, and Snowmass S’mores. The Mother of All Ascensions Uphill Race also takes place starting Feb. 21.

Glenwood Caverns spirit of New Orleans, Saturday

The inaugural mountain-top event features live music, a costume contest, free tarot-card readings, a gold-coin treasure hunt, face painting, and Cajun food and drink specials. Tickets start at $25 and are included with any park admission.