A&E Agenda: Events to keep in mind

Singer and songwriter Hayes Carll will perform at Ascendigo Blue autism benefit on Saturday.

Courtesy

Ascendigo Blue Aspen Autism Benefit, Saturday, 6 p.m., The St. Regis Aspen Resort

2023 marks the 12th anniversary of Ascendigo Blue Aspen, the flagship fundraiser for Ascendigo Autism Services. This year, the event is at The St. Regis Aspen Resort, featuring a Western-chic theme.

Special guests this year include Allison Moorer and Hayes Carll. Allison is a singer/songwriter, producer, and author who has released 10 critically acclaimed albums. Hayes is a singer and songwriter whose rootsy sound finds room for the playful swagger of rock & roll, storytelling of country, and the introspection of folk.

For more information: ascendigo.org/ascendigo-blue-aspen/.

Aspen Laughs Fest at The Wheeler, Feb. 21-25





Zainab Johnson, Tuesday, Feb. 21, 7:30 p.m.

Zainab Johnson is a stand-up comedian, actor, and writer from Harlem who was recently hailed by Variety as a “Top 10 Comic To Watch.” Her comedy is based on a point-of-view shaped growing up as one of 13 siblings in a Muslim family.

The Second City, Wednesday, Feb. 22, 7:30 p.m.

A naughty 90 minutes with a cast of comedians as they (consensually) annihilate everything that turns us on — and off — about love, dating, relationships, and everything else in between the sheets.

Pete Lee, Thursday, Feb. 23, 7:30 p.m.

The first standup comedian to get a standing ovation on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” after Fallon attended one of Pete’s live shows in NYC and invited him on his show. Pete’s joyful humor comes from his Midwestern roots.

Ivan Decker and Ryan Hamilton, Friday, Feb. 24, 7:30 p.m.

Originally from Vancouver, now based in Los Angeles, Ivan Decker is a writer, standup comic, and actor known for his sharp, polished, and multi-layered observational comedy.

Ryan Hamilton’s one-hour Netflix stand-up special, “Happy Face,” has been reviewed as “the special you can’t watch enough times.” This has been followed by television appearances and a non-stop headlining tour. Armed with the perspective of growing up in rural Idaho to become a favorite in the New York stand-up comedy scene.

Preacher Lawson, Saturday, Feb. 25, 7:30 p.m.

Preacher Lawson is a standup comedian, actor, singer, human, professional black guy. He was born in Portland, Oregon, and spent most of his adolescence in Memphis, Tennessee. He moved 20 times before the age of 10. If you asked him what city he’s from, he’d say Orlando, Florida, because that’s where he grew as a comedian.

Brian and Sherrill Olson Named 2023 Snowmass Mardi Gras King and Queen.

Courtesy Sherrill Olson

Mardi Gras tradition thrives in Snowmass on Fat Tuesday

Festivities include a bead toss by the 2023 Mardi Gras King and Queen Brian and Sherrill Olson, a Bud Light HiFi Concert featuring SNACKTIME, performers and a DJ, and Snowmass S’mores. The Mother of All Ascensions Uphill Race also takes place starting Feb. 21.

Glenwood Caverns spirit of New Orleans, Saturday

The inaugural mountain-top event features live music, a costume contest, free tarot-card readings, a gold-coin treasure hunt, face painting, and Cajun food and drink specials. Tickets start at $25 and are included with any park admission.