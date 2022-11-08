After two years off, John Bemis Community Potluck returning to Snowmass

The 2018 John Bemis Community Potluck Dinner. After a two-year hiatus, the dinner returns to the Viewline Resort Snowmass on Nov. 20.

Austin Colbert/Snowmass Sun

Locals licking their chops for the return of John Bemis Community Potluck can finally rejoice: Snowmass Tourism announced on Tuesday that the community Thanksgiving dinner is returning this month after being cancelled the previous two years.

The John Bemis Community Potluck is free and open to members of the Snowmass community and will be held at 5 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 20, at the Viewline Resort Snowmass.

The event began in the late 1980s as a small gathering at the Snowmass Chapel and has grown to 500-plus people at the Conference Center. The event was cancelled in 2020 due to COVID and in 2021 due to the renovation of the Viewline property.

Attendees fill plates with food during Snowmass Village’s annual John Bemis Thanksgiving community potluck in 2018. (Austin Colbert/Snowmass Sun)

Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times

“This is one of our Village’s most endearing events,” said Snowmass Village Mayor Bill Madsen. “I think it’s a wonderful way to connect with our neighbors as well as to welcome those new to the Village and kick off the winter season. We are grateful to all of the sponsors, especially the Viewline, for making this dinner possible.”

This year’s menu will stay true to previous editions with turkey, baked ham, mashed potatoes, stuffing, and gravy. New this year is green-bean casserole. Guests are asked to bring a cold side dish/salad, cornbread/dinner rolls, cranberries, or dessert. A cash bar will be available.





Dozens of locals make their way through the salad line of the John Bemis Community Potluck Dinner in Snowmass in November 2019, the last year the event was held. It returns to Snowmass Nov. 20.

File photo

People also are encouraged to bring non-perishable food items to donate to Lift UP. Recommended items include stews, chili, soup, nuts, pasta, sauce, peanut butter, tuna, oatmeal, rice, beans, and macaroni and cheese.

Event supporters are Viewline Resort Snowmass, Snowmass Village Rotary Club, Alpine Bank, The Romero Group, East West Partners, Eastwood Investments, the Snowmass Chapel, and the town of Snowmass Village.