After Thursday hearing, Lipsey trial concerning Aspen house party set for July

Lawyers involved in the case against a former Aspen couple accused of allowing teenagers to drink alcohol and party at their home spent Thursday arguing motions in the case.

The motions hearing in the case against Joseph Lipsey III, 58, and Shira Lipsey, 46, centered on a search warrant for the couple’s Aspen Highlands-area home and other evidence seized in connection with the case and whether the evidence should be suppressed. Pitkin County District Judge Chris Seldin said Thursday he would issue his ruling in the coming weeks.

Joseph Lipsey III



Shira Lipsey



The Lipseys each have been charged with 11 felony counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor and three misdemeanor counts of providing alcohol to minors related to a January 2019 party at the home. Joseph Lipsey also faces a felony possession of a controlled substance charge.

As a result of the allegations, the couple has been forced to sell their home and move away from Aspen, Yale Galanter, who heads the Lipseys’ defense team, said Thursday.

The Lipseys were each initially charged with felony distribution of cocaine to a minor, a high-level felony with potential mandatory prison time, though that charge was later dropped for lack of evidence.

Four Aspen teenagers told police they were at the Jan 2-3 party at the Lipsey home and that the couple either provided alcohol for the teens or didn’t have a problem with underage drinking. A fifth teen said he was drinking with others at the party, went upstairs and joined the Lipseys, their son and two other unidentified men at a coffee table and that Joseph Lipsey offered him cocaine, according to court documents.

The couple’s trial on the charges is set to begin July 12 and is scheduled to last two weeks.