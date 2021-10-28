After pandemic break, Aspen’s traditional Halloween events fill weekend

Denise Moss adjusts her “Funeral for a Friend” halloween display in front of her Carbondale home on Thursday, October 28, 2021. Moss grew the idea of a pirates funeral theme from a photo of a skeleton with flowers that her daughter showed her. She said that she thought the kids in her neighborhood would love it since they have seen Pirates of the Caribbean. She explained that she decorates every year, but this is a step further from her norm. “I just really feel like we need to be celebrating stuff after the last year. We need to be back to being happy,” said Moss. “Is there anything better than creativity, imagination and sugar put together?” (Kelsey Brunner/The Aspen Times)



The return of some Halloween traditions in Aspen and the advent of a new one with the city are part of a weekend of activities setting up to Sunday’s big candy day.

And this year, to bring back the spirit (or spirits) in Aspen, the popular neighborhood North 40 will open to the public after being shut off last year due to public health order restrictions. Halloween at the North 40 typically attracts thousands of community members and families in the Roaring Fork Valley.

Last year there was a Pitkin County health order that restricted gatherings to 10 people or fewer, so the neighborhood HOA closed the common area pathways and homeowners did not offer candy for trick-or-treaters.

A member of the North 40 HOA board said Thursday that Halloween in the neighborhood will be happening Sunday as it usually does, starting in the early evening.

The Aspen Rec Center is hosting its inaugural Trunk-or-Treat event from 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday in the parking lot. There are two ways to join the party: register as a participant to decorate your car and hand out candy to or attend in costume, trick-or-treat and vote on the best trunk designs. Prizes include a night stay at the Limelight Aspen, season pass for The Lost Forest for the summer and a 20-punch pass for the rec center.





The event includes a barbecue hosted by the Aspen Elks Lodge 224 and treats from the Aspen Recreation Department. Parking will be limited. Go to aspenrecreation.com for more information or to register your vehicle.

On Saturday, the Pitkin County Library is hosting a community trick-or-treat and a costume contest. Kids can follow a trick-or-treating route in town with local businesses from 9 to 11 a.m. (map is available at the library or at pitcolib.org). Masks are required at businesses and the library. The costume contest is at noon at the library.

For more information, contact Sierra Fransen at sierra.fransen@pitkincounty.com .

Over in Snowmass Village, Anderson Ranch Arts Center will host a Halloween “spooktacular” from 3:30-5:30 p.m. Friday.

Art-making activities and trick-or-treating will be open to all ages at the campus on Owl Creek Road in Snowmass Village; participants should bring their own baskets to collect goodies. There also will be a costume contest with awards for the most creative getup and the best homemade custom; judging begins at 4:30 p.m. in Schermer Meeting Hall. Register at http://www.andersonranch.org/events/halloween-spooktacular-and-creepy-crafts .

Anderson Ranch requires regular face masks (in addition to any Halloween costume masks) inside buildings on campus.

The arts center also will offer a Day of the Dead art activity at the Basalt Public Library from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday. The event is free and open to the public. Participants can drop in any time during the event.

For the adults looking to get out Sunday, there also is the return of annual happenings including at the private Caribou Club, which opens its doors once a year to the public for free on Halloween night.

After canceling last year, the club will be open after 7 p.m. Sunday for drinks only and will be open until “late,” a club manager said Thursday. There is no cover charge to get in, but masks are required (when not drinking) and those wanting to check out the club have to be in costume.

As well, Mi Chola has its annual Haunted Hacienda starting at 8 p.m. with a DJ and costume party. Belly Up has DJ Opiuo on Sunday night (see the Weekend section) and doors open at 8 p.m. (proof of vaccine is required).

The weather looks like it should cooperate this weekend. The National Weather Service forecast for Aspen calls for sunny skies Saturday with a high near 60, but then mostly cloudy with a slight chance (20%) of rain after 1 p.m. Sunday with a high of 53.