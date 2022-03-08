After interviews, board set to name Piktin County clerk replacement next week

Pitkin County commissioners will name a replacement for Clerk and Recorder Janice Vos Caudill next week after interviewing three candidates for the job Tuesday.

Based on commissioner comments after the interviews, the leading candidate to serve out the remaining nearly 10 months left in Vos Caudill’s fourth term in office is her chief deputy, Ingrid Grueter.

Both Commissioners Steve Child and Greg Poschman said they were leaning toward voting for Grueter because of her experience working in the Clerk and Recorder’s Office. Commissioner Kelly McNicholas Kury, who worked as elections manager under Vos Caudill before McNicholas Kury was elected as a commissioner, also said Grueter would provide a competent replacement for Vos Caudill.

Commissioners also interviewed Robin Jacober, a teacher and owner of the Road Star Driving School, and J.P. Strait, a licensed commercial and residential contractor and owner of Aspen Deconstruction. Jacober is also Pitkin County Commissioner Francie Jacober’s daughter-in-law.

Commissioner Jacober recused herself from the interviews.





Commissioners asked for more information about the candidates and will make a decision on a replacement Tuesday at their regular weekly work session.

So far, only Grueter has filed to run for Pitkin County Clerk and Recorder in the upcoming election cycle.

Vos Caudill resigned in January after 16 years on the job with about a year left in her term. Her final day on the job is April 1.