After-Hours Medical Care in Basalt keeps patients out of the ER

The team at Aspen Valley Hospital’s After Hours Medical Center in Basalt provides comprehensive care for all types of immediate medical needs.

Visit After-Hours Medical Care 234 E Cody Lane

Basalt, CO 81621 Monday – Friday: 3:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m.

Saturday and Sunday: 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. No appointment necessary, walk-ins welcome! Please call ahead if you have COVID-like symptoms. For your convenience, virtual visits may be available. Call (970) 544-1250 to inquire. More information at aspenhospital.org.

In an outdoor-activity-centered community like the Roaring Fork Valley, sports-related and other minor injuries go hand-in-hand with the mountain terrain. But unlike a major urban center, the options for getting fast help after a mountain bike twist or the onset of other common illnesses and injuries are a little more limited – minus making what might be a costlier and time-consuming trip to the ER in Aspen.

That’s why Aspen Valley Hospital’s After-Hours Medical Care clinic in Basalt has become a well-respected and easy-to-access destination for urgent care needs. And with a convenient midvalley location and service hours seven days a week, 365 days a year, the clinic is an excellent, same-day alternative when your family doctor is unavailable.

Dr. Joshua Seymour is Medical Director for the After-Hours clinic in Basalt and also Whitcomb Terrace Assisted Living in Aspen, both part of Aspen Valley Hospital’s Network of Care. Dr. Seymour says he’s proud the After-Hours Medical Care clinic is able to provide a safe and welcoming atmosphere for patients from throughout the entire valley and beyond.

“We provide comprehensive and cost-effective care for patients for a wide variety of minor issues – cuts, burns, lacerations, coughs, UTIs,” he says. “We’re open from 3 p.m. to 11 p.m. daily, and from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on the weekends, and every patient is seen by a board-certified physician, plus a nursing staff that has extensive training in emergency care.” Board certification is the highest level of accreditation within a given specialty. “In an urgent care setting, having doctors with the newest advancements in treatments and the skills that go with them leads to a higher quality of care,” says Dr. Seymour.

Dr. Seymour’s staff includes at least one board-certified doctor as well as a nurse onsite during those hours, and occasionally a second doctor or nurse practitioner helping out during busy times.

“Generally, we’re able to see patients very quickly, without the wait or the cost you might experience at an ER,” he adds. “Our common goal has never changed – we’re here to provide an important service to the community.”

More than just a triage center for minor injuries, the After-Hours Medical Care center has also become a critical link in providing immediate care when a doctor’s visit is hard to schedule.

“We have a great relationship with the primary care offices in the valley, and that can really help to bridge the gap of after-hours care, when they’re not available,” he says. “After your visit, we can discuss your condition with your primary care provider.”

In the ongoing era of COVID, the After-Hours Medical Care facility has also taken great steps to ensure onsite patient safety, and is also offering patients the option of virtual visits. Patients can also be seen curbside at their vehicle, and the clinic has a negative pressure room, so walk-in patients can be treated safely.

Every patient at the After Hours Medical Center is seen by a board-certified physician, plus nursing staff with extensive training in emergency care.

“We’ve been militant in our COVID safety precautions, so we can offer Zoom visits, if we see that as an appropriate utilization of resources – and like an in-person visit, you’ll be seen by a board-certified physician, just in the safety and convenience of your own home,” he says. “We learned to adapt to telemedicine very quickly when COVID hit, and these ‘virtual house calls’ have become a big part of our care.”

For those who do need immediate care after a sports injury, Dr. Seymour says the clinic has a full x-ray suite, with results read by a board-certified radiologist. Patients can then be splinted and offered referrals for follow-up care with a wide variety of physical therapists, or the Hospital’s wide range of spinal, back or even concussion specialists.

Dr. Seymour also works as a volunteer firefighter for Roaring Fork Fire Rescue. He says his many shifts as the doctor on call at the After-Hours clinic echo the community services he provides during his firefighter shifts.

Aspen Valley Hospital recognizes medical care can be expensive, and the After-Hours clinic is one way they are driving down costs for patients who do not necessarily need an ER level of care – with the associated ER fees.

“The clinic works with a variety of insurances, as well as providing a 20% discount for patients who pay in cash,” says Dr. Seymour. “We try to make a visit as cost-effective as we can. If I’m seeing someone after a mountain bike crash, we’ll suture you up. But sometimes people come in, who clearly need to be seen at the hospital, and we have the emergency medicine expertise to handle those cases effectively.”