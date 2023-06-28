After 27 years, finally backpacking The Colorado Trail

Local mountain biker Anne St. Clair rides through thick, lush undergrowth on a section of the Colorado Trail during a recent bikepacking trip. St. Clair and her partner covered 550 miles in 11 days, including 71,800 feet of vertical gain from Durango to Denver.

Anne St. Clair/Special to The Aspen Times

Ever since Jan Rastall met Gudy Gaskill, known as the mother of The Colorado Trail, Rastall dreamed of hiking it from start to finish in one trip. It took her 27 years to commit, but last summer, at age 65, she finally reached her goal.

The Colorado Trail debuted In 1987 after a series of starts and delays, linking Denver to Durango. That same year, Gaskill became president of the non-profit Colorado Trail Foundation.

“She was such a point of light and energy, just a very powerful woman,” Rastall said, talking about how they met in 1995, which led to her vision.

“Then life happened,” she said about the delay of her dream.

Throughout her busy years, she did hike thousands of miles on trails nation- and worldwide and climbed all of Colorado’s Fourteeners. As an artist, she had been illustrating her journeys in sketchpads since 1983. So when she finally committed to backpacking The Colorado Trail, she knew she’d be carting along her pad, paints, and pens.





Her book, “Living, Fully, the Colorado Trail” captures the essence of her trip from June 17-July 27, 2022.

“Recording my experience became a validation of the unseen union of myself to nature,” she wrote in her reflections. “I realized I am not separate from, but a part of, something greater than me. … Being immersed in nature for 41 days taught me to let go of my delusional thinking and to trust in nature, explicitly, which means I have more trust in myself.”

Jan Rastall will be talking about her book at Explore Booksellers on July 4. Courtesy photo

When she began her mostly solo trip, she wasn’t sure she’d be able to finish.

“It required me to face my fears. I had lots of moments of doubt — could I do this by myself at age 65?” she said in a phone interview. “I had to be calm, be intentional, be courageous, and do one step at a time. It required discipline and not letting my fears run away with me.”

At times, she didn’t feel comfortable as a lone woman camping near segments easily reached by anyone with a car. Other times, lightning storms, hail, water scarcity, rodents, heat, elevation, and pests like mosquitos and flies challenged her. During one lightning storm, she remained calm by reminding herself that if it was her time to go, there wasn’t a thing she could do about it. She also fell four times with her 22-pound backpack on, and though it concerned her due to her age, the falls didn’t cause damage.

Devoid of technology, and, at times, basic comfort, she was never bored.

“It was everything I thought it would be and more,” she said. “Just being able to observe and soak in the environment and everything that comes with it — it was rapture, really.”

Three groups of friends joined her for a total of about 14 days on certain trail segments; but otherwise, she hiked the 486 miles from Denver to Durango herself. It reminded her of the “blessed” summer she spent with Outward Bound in 1983.

This trip cemented what she had learned way back then: “You really just need to slow down. That’s where you get the richness and depth of your experience,” she said.

A vibrant wildflower in a remote alpine meadow outside of Silverton during a bikepacking trip along the Colorado Trail earlier this summer. Local mountain biker Anne St. Clair and her partner covered 550 miles in 11 days, including 71,800 feet of vertical gain from Durango to Denver. Anne St. Clair / Special to the Daily |

Her book literally illustrates her daily experience on the trail, from found objects like feathers, flowers, leaves, and more she taped to her sketchpad to haikus and paintings.

“My words and nature’s contributions balanced the artifact that I was creating,” she said.

Now the pages transport her back to specific days on the trail. Through the book, she hopes to inspire others.

“Anytime we’re present in nature and really aware and not letting our brains go to the past or go to the future, and we slow down, you can get the experience I had,” she said. “It’s feeling part of instead of separate. We are integrated parts of nature. I encourage people to spend time outdoors and be with yourself and allow nature to talk to you.”