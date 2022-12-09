A&E Agenda

The Wheeler Opera House’s main theater.

Aspen Times Archive

Wheeler Opera House and Aspen Film co-present a free screening of How The Grinch Stole Christmas, Sunday, Dec. 11 at 4 p.m.

Admission to the film is free. However, advanced tickets are required; patrons can also enjoy complimentary cookies and hot cocoa donated by Paradise Bakery. Bring a non-perishable item to donate to the food drive. Tickets can be reserved at the Wheeler Opera House Box Office (970.920.5770/ aspenshowtix.com).

Happy (Hot Cocoa) Hour at The Little Nell

A new ritual at The Little Nell this year takes place every Friday from 2-2:30 p.m. Guests in the Living Room will be presented with complimentary samples of the hotel’s hot chocolate, topped with a homemade marshmallow.

Music on the Mall — Snowmass Village





Every Friday, now through April 14, 2023, Music on Mall returns to Snowmass, featuring live music on the Tower Stage during après. Music on the Mall runs from 2:30-4:30 p.m. through February and moves to 3-5 p.m. in March and April. Performances feature local Roaring Fork Valley musicians.

HerStory x O2 pop-up Dec. 16-18, 9 a.m.-6 p.m.

This shopping event will benefit Akola Academy and Paper for Water, along with featuring global women-led brands, including: Corazon Playero, LAUDE the Label, Mignonne Gavigan, Gresham Jewelry. Shoppers can sip Onda tequila seltzers, Paradise Bakery sweets, and personalize holiday purchases at the full customization bar.

New York City Bar Ponyboy Teams Up with W Aspen for Winter Residency

Ponyboy , a Brooklyn nightlife destination, is joining forces with W Aspen this winter for a five-month residency. Every night of the week, from 5 p.m. until 2 a.m., guests of the hotel and visitors can sip on signature cocktails and enjoy a rotating roster of DJ’s. Opening weekend, Dec. 14-17, Anna Collecta and Deo Jorge (Brazil) will be spinning signature sounds all weekend. The scene and vibes will be rounded out with signature Ponyboy décor, including a disco ball, neon signs, and artwork by Gazoo To The Moon. The custom back bar buildout is courtesy of Kim Mupangilaï.

W Aspen Grotto Bar.

Courtesy

Canada Goose x Reformation pop-up at St Regis through Jan. 5

Luxury-lifestyle brand Canada Goose launches its first-ever collaboration with sustainable fashion

brand Reformation. With whimsical prints and bold colors, the collection unites Canada Goose’s warmth and protection with Reformation’s vintage-inspired style. The pop-up is located in an igloo by the pool at the St. Regis.

Canada Goose x Reformation pop-up, St Regis, Aspen.

Courtesy

Max Mara winter pop-up through Dec. 23 at The Aspen Times Printing House at Hotel Jerome

The pop-up will feature the brand’s full assortment of seasonal outerwear, as well as a curated selection of ready-to-wear and winter accessories. Personal styling appointments will be available daily with Max Mara client advisers from the brand’s flagship locations.

Outside the shop in the courtyard, Max Mara installed a life-sized ice sculpture of Max the Teddy, the brand’s unofficial mascot, and a custom-branded vintage Piaggio Ape cart serving complimentary hot chocolate and warm roasted chestnuts.

Max Mara Teddy Holidays at Hotel Jerome.

Courtesy



