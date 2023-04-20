A&E Agenda: What’s on tap

Martha Redbone celebrates her Appalachian, Native and African-American heritage.

Felicite Robichaux/Courtesy photo

Martha Redbone, ‘Bonehill: The Concert,’ Wheeler Opera House, Friday, 7:30 p.m.

“Bone Hill: The Concert” is a new musical work for theater created and developed by librettist/composers Martha Redbone and Aaron Whitby at Joe’s Pub and the Public Theater, as part of the New York Voices artists’ initiative; co-commissioned by the Lincoln Center David Rubinstein Atrium.

Inspired by her own life and the women Redbone is descended from, the lives of the Bone family members are told in songs that span a swath of American music telling a parallel history. An epic journey through traditional Cherokee chants and lullabies to bluegrass and blues, country, gospel, jazz, rock & roll, rhythm & blues, and funk.

aspenshowtix.com

ACES: Rock Bottom Ranch self-guided farm tours, Friday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.





Go get your hands dirty at Rock Bottom Ranch for Earth Day.

Courtesy photo

Celebrate Earth Day at Rock Bottom Ranch by stopping in on April 21 between 9 a.m.-4 p.m. to pick up a self-guided tour booklet and explore Rock Bottom Ranch’s regenerative agriculture production systems. No registration is required.

aspennature.org/activity/earth-day-self-guided-farm-tours

Compost pickup at Hallam Lake on 4/21: aspennature.org/activity/compost-pickup-day-at-hallam-lake-rock-bottom-ranch

Claudette Carter ARTMentors Opening Reception, Art Base, Basalt, Friday 5-7 p.m.

The Art Base will host an opening reception on Friday for the opening of the Claudette Carter Art Mentors Program exhibition.

Courtesy photo

Research confirms that mentorships have significant positive effects on young people in a variety of social, academic or work situations, according to Claudette Carter ARTMentors. Mentorship relationships connect young people to social-, emotional-, and personal-growth opportunities.

CCAM pairs young, aspiring artists with an experienced local artist and explores the importance of the artistic process over a period of five months culminating in an exhibit at the Art Base. CCAM is designed for sophomore, junior, and senior high-school students. Mentee and mentor work together to establish effective lines of communication, problem solve, and create art. CCAM is competitive and requires an application process. The program culminates in an exhibition in our gallery at the Art Base to open on April 21.

More info: theartbase.org

O2 Yoga, Saturday, Earth Day Yoga

O2 Aspen Earth Day-inspired yoga classes, all day long. Ten percent of proceeds from all classes at O2 on Earth Day will go directly to support children’s environmental education: o2aspen.com/pages/book-a-class

Laney Lou & The Bird Dogs, Belly Up, Sunday, 8 p.m.

Laney Lou & The Bird Dogs will perform at Belly Up on Sunday.

Courtesy photo

Laney Lou and the Bird Dogs are an energetic Americana band from Bozeman, Montana, that infuses four-part harmonies, songwriting, and rock-n-roll drive into a modern approach to traditional folk music. Coming from varied musical backgrounds, the five-person ensemble creates a sound unique to them, but one that finds common ground by adding the energy of Montana’s big sky country into their music. The Bird Dogs weave stories through their songs that are reflective, joyous, longing, or meant to share a journey with the listener.

Banned Book Club, 221 E. Main St. Apt. 4, Aspen, Tuesday, April 25, 5 p.m.

Banned Book Club will discuss “Beyond Magenta” on Tuesday April 25.

Courtesy photo

Pitkin County Library Banned Book Club meets to discuss “Beyond Magenta” by Susan Kuklin.

explorebooksellers.com/event/banned-book-club-0

Aspen Community school spring musical,Wheeler Opera House, Thursday and Friday, April 27-28, 7 p.m.

Aspen Community School presents spring musical April 27 -28 at the Wheeler.

Courtesy photo

Aspen Community School students and teachers present, “Hop on the Magic School Bus,” based on the 1990s animated television series. Follow Miss Frizzle and her class as they adventure through historical scientific discoveries. Explore Leonardo da Vinci’s artistic and observational curiosity, Galileo’s and Robert Hooke’s discoveries through lenses, Jennifer Doudna’s recent discoveries of CRISPR technology, paleontology discoveries at Ziegler Reservoir in Snowmass, the progression of fossil fuels, and the Wright Brothers’ first flight.

For more info and tickets: wheeleroperahouse.com

Contemplative master Bill Redfield, ‘Developing Wisdom,‘ Aspen Chapel, Saturday, April 22, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. and Sunday, April 23, 9:30

Bill Redfield will discuss “Developing Wisdom,” at Aspen Chapel, April 22.

Courtesy photo

“Wisdom is one of the primary means by which real human transformation takes place.” Bill Redfield’s interest and expertise lies in the intersection between spirituality and psychology. Over the years, he has worked as an Episcopal priest and psychotherapist, specializing in group development dynamics and leadership. His work now is as synthesis of many streams. His specialty is wisdom mentoring. This is a process he has developed based upon an amalgamation of spiritual direction, coaching, and psychotherapy.

For more info: aspenchapel.org



