A&E Agenda: What’s coming up

Bedouin will be playing an apres set on Saturday at The Snow Lodge in the St Regis courtyard.

Courtesy

Guest Chef Pop-Up Dinner Series with Chef Chloe Gould, Mawa’s Kitchen, Saturday

Chef Mawa McQueen hosts Chicago- based Chef Chloe Gould, of Dixipura Kitchen, to Celebrate Women’s History Month at Mawa’s Kitchen on Saturday.

Courtesy

Chef Chloe Gould from DixiePura in Chicago will be celebrating Women’s History Month in Aspen for the latest Guest Chef Dinner Series.

Chef Chloe Gould and Chef Mawa McQueen will be creating a five-course menu of African and Southern Asian fusion cuisine.

$98 per person, Tax, beverages, gratuity additional.

Optional Wines paired by “Une Femme” Wines





A portion of the proceeds from Chef Chloe Gould dinner are going to Challenge Aspen

Reservation link or key words: Guest Chef dinner , Mawa’s Kitchen

Bedouin, The Snowlodge, The St. Regis Aspen Courtyard, Saturday, 3 p.m.

Bedouin is an American-based music production and DJ partnership consisting of Tamer Malki and Rami Abousabe. Together they share a broad sonic vision that pulls from their diverse influences owing to their Middle Eastern heritage, Western upbringing, and worldly travels. As musicians, singers, songwriters, and multi-instrumentalists, they’ve pioneered a sound from all corners of the world. All ages welcome.

For tickets: https://www.ticketfairy.com/event/bedouin-18mar2023

Glenwood Caverns St. Patrick’s Day party, Saturday

The mountain-top celebration will include live music from Oran Mor, performances from the Rocky Mountain Scots, traditional bagpipers, drummers, and Celtic dancers, green beer, corned beef and cabbage, and kid-friendly activities (including gold coin games).

Nostalgia Day, the Mountain Chalet, Thursday, March 23, 4:30 p.m.

Nostalgia Day with local author Jill Sheeley.

Courtesy

Jill Sheeley is celebrating her 42nd year of publishing books in Aspen.

Everyone is welcome. No cover charge. There will be free appetizers, music and a cash bar.

“ALIVE — The Well Kind of Nightlife Shakti,” TACAW, Basalt, Thursday, March 23, 7:30 p.m.

Aspen Shakti at TACAW.

Courtesy

“ALIVE” combines the atmosphere of a nightclub with yoga and dance movement. The night will begin with the”Body Alive: experience guided by Jayne, DJ Bhakti Styler and the Shakti team of backup dancers. DJ Bhakti Styler will weave together world music, hip hop, Latin, pop and underground beats, aiming for a vibe of expansion, triumph, integration and liberation. The lights will be low the music loud.

No experience necessary to participate.

Tickets: https://tacaw.org/calendar/alive-the-well-kind-of-nightlife-shakti/

Carbondale’s Mountain Fair T-shirt and poster design contest deadline approaching

2022 Winner of the Mountain Faire poster design contest: Maggie Summers Tarbert.

Courtesy

The 52nd annual Carbondale Mountain Fair poster design contest is off and running. The theme this year is “Where the Wild Things Grow,” celebrating the flora and fauna that inhabit the greater mountain community. Snowy peaks, rocky crags, lodgepole forests, rivers and streams — we share our backyard with wild neighbors who know every nook and cranny through paw, hoof, mycorrhiza, feather and fin.

Interested artists should:

Let their imaginations run wild.

Submit a well-developed concept for design along with at least three work samples. Handmade and digital entries are welcome. All non-digital submissions should have your contact info on the back.

Send images and/or questions to Brian Colley, brian@carbondalearts.com .

Tickets start at $25 and are included with any park admission.