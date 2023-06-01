A&E Agenda: What’s coming up

W Aspen launches inaugural June Pride celebration on Friday

AspenOut has partnered with W Aspen to host the first June Pride celebrations in the city’s history.

Anna Stonehouse/The Aspen Times |

Guests and locals are invited to start Aspen Pride with a splash on Friday evening on W Aspen’s WETdeck, surrounded by beats from a lineup of LGBTQ+ DJs. The Pale Rosé by Sacha Lichine will also be activating a limited-edition Pale Pong table for guests to try their hand at the elevated party game for the month of June.

Festivities continue with a foray into Aspen’s mountain landscape for a serene yoga class Saturday, led by a special guest and yoga guru, capped off with a champagne toast.

A prominent tastemaker and spirits writer will also be on-property hosting Mixology 101 and sharing his cocktails with guests.

The day’s events will culminate with the Pride Ball Extravaganza, featuring stellar DJs and special performances throughout the hotel.





Guests are invited to enjoy a jam-packed Comedy Brunch Sunday, featuring comics, glam stations, and costume closets. All ticket proceeds from Pride Opening Weekend will be donated directly to AspenOUT.

Full list of weekend activities:

Friday, June 2 – Friday Night Swim with DJ set by Crush Club

Friday, June 2 – Afterparty with Dragonette

Saturday, June 3 – Morning yoga + Guided Hike with Zacharias Niedzwiecki

Saturday, June 3 – Beyond Frosé Mixology Class

Saturday, June 3 – Playhaus Hotel Takover with Drag Queen Glam Stations

Sunday, June 4 – Comedy Brunch hosted by Quincy Bazen

For more information: marriott.com/en-us/hotels/asewh-w-aspen/overview/pride-celebration

Casterline|Goodman Gallery, New Summer Artists: Tyler Shields and Russell Young and Field Of Flowers exhibition featuring Nick Moss and Danielle Procaccio

Tyler Shields, “The Girl in the Red Car,” 2021, Casterline|Goodman Gallery.

Courtesy photo

Tyler Shields, June 1-July 9

Show title: “The Dirty Side of Glamour”

Name a celebrity, and Tyler Shields has probably shot them — from Hollywood legends like Bruce Willis to industry titans like Elon Musk and everyone in between. Born in 1982, his earliest work broke the internet with images featuring Lindsey Lohan running wild through L.A., Emma Roberts jumping off of buildings, and other young A-list stars doing what every magazine told him could not be done.

The series of work Shields is bringing to Aspen is playful and provocative, features with bright colors in some work juxtapositioned with images in black and white. He is multidimensional, just like his work. He is currently one of the world’s most celebrated fine-art photographers, but his background started in action sports, as he was once a professional in-line skater and X Games World Champion.

Field of Flowers”: June 1-Sept. 15

The “Field of Flowers” exhibition features Nick Moss and Danielle Procaccio’s works at Casterline|Goodman Gallery. Moss experiments with welding and steel, which has developed into his process of art fabrication today. He makes all work entirely by hand without studio assistants through a process that’s dangerous and requires dexterity and attention to detail while behind a full-face welding helmet. Procaccio’s work is a combination of mediums. Her multi-layered composition gives the canvas texture and movement, fusing the indigenous with the sophisticated. Her art can be found in corporate and private collections worldwide.

Opening reception for “Stone Entropy,” Carbondale Arts Gallery, Friday, 5-7 p.m.

Stone carving by Luke Leone.

Courtesy photo

Carbondale Arts presents “Stone Entropy,” a group exhibition of local sculptors, all living and working in the Crystal Valley: Chet Haring, Gregory Tonozzi, and Lucas Leone. The community is invited to an opening reception Friday, with an artist talk at 5:30 p.m. featuring all three exhibiting artists.

These three carvers would like to think that these sculptures are a small interlude to be enjoyed in the history of the stones, displaying the beauty of the stone itself and diversity of stone carving.

Artist Gregory Tonozzi states, “Metamorphic processes have been happening to this stone for billions of years. My hands are now part of these changes. I owe a debt to the miners quarrying the stone and the geological formations that blessed me with such beautiful stone.”

The exhibition will be on display inside as well as outside in The Launchpad’s sculpture gardens through June 27, open weekdays 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

For more information: carbondalearts.com

Wilderness Workshop’s Community Party kicks off summer season on Friday

Wilderness Workshop hosts its 2023 Community Party . Celebrate summer to come, which will include restoration and stewardship projects, hikes in landscapes they are working to protect, bilingual events like Latino Conservation Week, and actions people can take to protect the environment. The annual Community Party is the workshop’s chance to say thank you to local supporters on behalf of Western Colorado’s public lands.

The free event is Friday from 5:30-8:30 p.m. at Sopris Park (corner of Main Street and Weant Boulevard) in Carbondale. Registration online is appreciated but not required.

Summer workshops at Anderson Ranch begin on Monday and kick off the lineup of free events through summer:

Sundays, 7 p.m. Guest faculty lecture

Tuesdays, 7 p.m. Guest faculty lecture

Fridays, 12:15 p.m. Auctionette, which includes a $20 buffet lunch will be served from 11:45 a.m.-12:15 p.m. and the auctionette, 12:15-1 p.m. Free and open to the public.

For more information: andersonranch.org

Parker Millsap, TACAW, Thursday, June 8, 8 p.m.

Parker Millsap will perform at TACAW on June 8.

Courtesy photo

Genre: Folk / Rock

Parker Millsap quickly made a name for himself with his live performances, soulful sound, and character-driven narratives. He’s had a string of successes including an appearance on “Conan,” a performance with Elton John at the Apple Music Festival, an Austin City Limits taping, and an Americana Music Association nomination for Album of the Year. He’s shared the stage with folks like Jason Isbell, Shovels & Rope, Patty Griffin, and Houndmouth.

Millsap’s early releases showcased a mastery of acoustic folk rock. “Be Here Instead,” his 2021 release produced by John Agnello, hinted at the wildness to come while exploring newer, more personal songwriting styles. Millsap’s newest album, “Wilderness Within You,” is a natural step in his evolution which interweaves threads of his musical past and newer influences to gorgeous effect.

For more information and tickets: https://tacaw.org/calendar/parker-millsap/