A&E Agenda: What’s coming up

AGS Ballet Aspen presents “Carnival of the Animals and Ocean,” Aspen District Theater, Saturday, 4 p.m.

AGS Ballet Aspen present their spring recital on Saturday at the District Theater.

Courtesy photo

Young dancers and ballet in the Roaring Fork Valley take the stage with AGS Ballet Aspen children’s spring recital: “Carnival of the Animals & Ocean.” $20 tickets available in advance at agsballetaspen.com or $25 at the door.

Aspen Film presents “Grease,” 45th anniversary screening, Isis Theatre, Sunday, 4 p.m. and Wednesday, May 17, 7 p.m.

Isis Theater Marquee, Aspen.

Courtesy photo

Good girl Sandy Olsson and greaser Danny Zuko fell in love over the summer. When they unexpectedly discover they’re now in the same high school, will they be able to rekindle their romance? Starring Olivia Newton-John and John Travolta.

More information and tickets: aspenchamber.org/event/grease-45th-anniversary





W Aspen launches inaugural Pride Celebration in Aspen beginning June 2, passes on sale now

AspenOut has partnered with W Aspen to host the first June Pride celebrations in the city’s history.

Anna Stonehouse/The Aspen Times |

The W Aspen has collaborated with longtime Aspen LGBTQ+ organization AspenOUT , which is dedicated to promoting tolerance and understanding through education, community action, and service, to launch Aspen Pride for the first year in the city’s history.

Beginning in June, W Aspen brings new programming and incentives, which will support the LGBTQ+ and greater Aspen community. Every Thursday in June, proceeds from cocktail purchases will be donated to AspenOUT, in further support of the work the organization contributes to Aspen and community it has fostered since it was founded. W Aspen will also host a variety of events throughout the month, including mixology classes by bartenders and pop ups by cocktail bars — giving guests, visitors, and locals insights into the history and versatility of spirits, as well as tips to create irresistible beverages. Additionally, wellness events will be open to guests and the public, hosted on WETdeck, throughout the month of June, including morning yoga sessions, stretching and meditation classes, sound baths, and other mindfulness programs.

Special room reservations, which include all access passes, can be found HERE , using code LPR when booking. For each room booked using the code, W Aspen will make a donation to AspenOUT.

Carbondale’s 25th annual Dandelion Day, Sopris Park, Saturday ,10 a.m.-5 p.m.

The annual Dandelion Day Parade of the Species takes to Carbondale’s Main Street at 10 a.m on Saturday, followed by music, food, and other activities in Sopris Park all afternoon.

Courtesy photo

Carbondale this weekend will celebrate springtime, sustainability, and the town flower: the dandelion.

The Parade of Species starts at 10 a.m., at 2nd and Main streets, in front of KDNK. Come dressed up as a real or imagined species, and follow the local drummers and dancers to the park.

At Sopris Park, you’ll find over 50 vendors: artists, crafters, makers, farmers, ranchers, growers, non-profits, and local businesses.

More information: carbondalearts.com/upcoming-events/dandelion-day-2

Carbondale Arts accepting applications for the Artist Fellowship Program

Carbondale Arts announced their fifth annual Artist Fellowship Program, consisting of four artist fellowship opportunities: Two grants of $1,000 each for The Alleghany Meadows Fellowship and two grants of $1,000 each for The Carbondale Arts Fellowship. The program is for artists and creatives of any genre who need some funding to help them further their career, their art, or their ideas. The criteria is fairly open for these grants, and any artist residing within a ZIP code beginning with “816” may apply.

These grants help further the mission of Carbondale Arts (building community through art), the mission of the Carbondale Creative District (nurturing a vibrant Carbondale community through creative industry, collaboration, and artistic exploration) and honoring Alleghany Meadows, who has contributed so much to furthering the arts in Carbondale. These grants are highly-competitive. Thorough, passionate, and well thought-out responses are encouraged when filling out the application.

The deadline for applications is Monday, June 12, by 5 p.m. Email staci@carbondalearts.com with questions or call the Carbondale Arts office at (970) 963-1680.

Applications for the Mountain Fair Valley Artists Booth due Monday, May 15

The Valley Artists Booth allows local artists to exhibit and sell their artwork in a cooperative, inexpensive way at the 52nd annual Carbondale Mountain Fair (July 28-30). Space is limited, and artwork is juried. Accepted artisans must be current members of Carbondale Arts and reside in an “816” zip code. Submissions must be your own handmade work (not manufactured, not imported). Criteria for judging include quality and uniqueness of items.

Email questions to brian@carbondalearts.com .