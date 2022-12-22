A&E Agenda: This week’s highlights

Kevin Nealon's will appear at the Wheeler, Weds. Dec. 28.

Courtesy

Kevin Nealon, Wheeler Opera House, Wednesday, Dec. 28, 7:30 p.m.

Due to unforeseen circumstances, the Kevin Nealon show has been rescheduled for Wednesday, Dec. 28, at 7:30 p.m., the Wheeler House announced. Spokespeople said all ticket buyers who purchased for the original date of Thursday, Dec. 29, will have their tickets transferred automatically to the new date or may request a refund at the Wheeler Opera House Box Office (970.920.5770/ aspenshowtix.com). The Wheeler Opera House is located at 320 E. Hyman Ave., Aspen.

Perhaps best known for his nine-year stint as a cast member of NBC’s Saturday Night Live and his critically acclaimed work in Weeds, comedian Kevin Nealon is bringing his stand-up comedy routine to the Wheeler. In his new book, I EXAGGERATE, My Brushes with Fame, he shares original full-color caricatures and personal essays about his famous friends.

Downhill Disco Benefit Thurs., Dec 29th, Aspen Art Museum Rooftop.

Courtesy

Aspen Art Museum presents The Downhill Disco, Dec. 29, 6 p.m.

This winter celebration will benefit the educational and curatorial initiatives of the Aspen Art Museum.





Attire: ’70s disco, futuristic disco, chic mountain disco … anything goes! Guests will be treated to caviar, champagne, cocktails, hors d’oeuvres, and — disco! All on the rooftop.

Your ticket to The Downhill Disco will also give you access to the after-party at Ponyboy.

For tickets: https://www.aspenartmuseum.org/downhilldisco .

Enjoy a hot cocoa at Snowmass Base Village.

Courtesy.

The Collective, Snowmass Base Village, Saturday, Dec. 24

Free holiday ice show — noon at The Rink — Aspen Skating Club will perform free family skating shows throughout the winter, with the first performance Dec. 24.

Free Santa’s Village, 2-4 p.m. in The Collective Hall: Complimentary photos with Santa, plus arts and crafts for the kids.

Free Snowmass Live Music Presents Holiday Songs with David Dyer, 2-4 p.m., in The Collective Hall.

Adventures of Fraser, The Yellow Dog by Jill Sheely.

Courtesy Jill Sheely

Jill Sheely reads at The Hotel Jerome, Monday, Dec. 26, at 3:30 pm.

Sheely will be reading the Adventures of Fraser the Yellow Dog books, and local musician Laura Morrison will be performing Fraser’s song, along with other holiday songs, for kids and parents to sing along to.

Closing Day, Aspen Film Academy Screenings, Dec. 23

The Quiet Girl, a drama, noon at Isis Theatre; Turn Every Page, a documentary, 2 p.m. at Isis Theatre; Women Talking, a drama, 5 p.m. at the Wheeler Opera House; White Noise, a drama, 8 p.m. at the Wheeler Opera House.

Short story writer Corie Adjmi at Explore, Monday, Dec. 26, at 4:30 p.m.

Winner of an International Book Award, an American Fiction Award, and Ben Franklin Award, the short-story collection Life and Other Shortcomings focuses on the choices women make.

ACES Après Ski Party, Tuesday, Dec., 27, 4-6 p.m.

Holiday celebration for ACES at Hallam Lake. There will be food and beverage, a campfire, live music, and an opportunity for visitors to snowshoe around the lake. RSVP for free community event at aspennature.org.

Christmas Eve and Christmas Day Dinner at Element 47, Saturday, Dec. 24, and Sunday, Dec. 25

Four-course, prix fixe menu featuring favorites like duck, lobster, wagyu beef, hand-made pasta, venison, foie gras, scallops, and desserts. Reservations available from 6-10 p.m., $350 plus per guest with a $250 wine pairing option; $50 plus per child.

Christmas Dinner at Ajax Tavern

The restaurant offers a three-course menu with holiday favorites like Brandt beef, gnocchi, Colorado lamb, oysters, and more in a casual, family-friendly setting. Reservations available 5-10 p.m. $250 plus per guest with a $150 wine paring option; $50 plus per child.