A&E Agenda: Some of what’s coming up

Preacher Lawson.

Aspen Laugh Festival, Wheeler Opera House, Preacher Lawson, Saturday, 7:30 p.m.

Preacher Lawson is a standup comedian, actor, singer, human, professional black guy. He was born in Portland, Oregon, and spent most of his adolescence in Memphis, Tennessee. He moved 20 times before the age of 10. If you asked him what city he’s from, he’d say Orlando, Florida, because that’s where he grew as a comedian.

Explore Booksellers, Aspen Mayoral Candidate Forum, Monday, Feb. 27, 11 a.m.

Aspen Mayoral Candidates Tracy Sutton and Mayor Torre will answer questions about their candidacies and meet with attendees.

Thunder River Theatre Co. presents “You Can’t Take it With You,” now through March 5.





Written by Moss Hart and George S. Kaufman, directed by Missy Moore. There will be a special talk-back following the performance on Sunday featuring Jeff Patterson of Aspen Success Coaching; Missy Moore, artistic director and director of “You Can’t Take It with You”; and Kayla Henley, dramaturg.

For more information and tickets: thunderrivertheatre.com/

Aspen Film Presents: Chasing the Line, Wednesday, March 1, 7 p.m., Isis Theatre, 406 E. Hopkins, Aspen

A film by Andreas Shmeid, “Chasing the Line,” follows Austrian alpine ski racer Franz Klammer at 22 years old in the eye of the storm when he shows up for the downhill competition at the 1976 Winter Olympic Games.

A Q&A will follow the film, which will be moderated by local Aspenite, author, journalist, writer, and poet Greg Lewis. He is a former sportscaster who will discuss the film with Franz Klammer and Franz Weber. He will be hosting the two throughout the World Cup events in Aspen.

The films stars Franz Klammer playing himself, Julian Waldner playing a young Klammer, and Valerie Huber as Eva Klammer.

Tickets: $30 GA / $25 Aspen Film members

Yann LeCun, chief AI scientist at Meta, to speak as part of winter Physics Public Lecture Series, Wednesday, March 1, at the Aspen Center for Physics, Flug Forum

Yann LeCun will speak at the Aspen Institute of Physics next week.

Yann LeCun, from Meta AI and New York University, will give a public talk, “Will Machine Intelligence Surpass Human Intelligence?

He will address questions such as: How could machines learn as efficiently as humans and animals? How could machines learn to reason and plan? How could machines learn representations of percepts and action plans at multiple levels of abstraction, enabling them to reason, predict and plan at multiple time horizons?

Lectures are free and begin at 5:30 p.m. Guests are invited to arrive at 5 p.m. for tea and cookies prior to the lecture. The lectures will last 50 minutes, followed by a 10 minute Q&A. There is no need to RSVP to the lectures, and tickets are not required.

Explore Booksellers, Paul Andersen, Friday, 5 p.m.

Paul Anderson

An Aspen Times columnist for 36 years and author of “The Town that Said, ‘Hell No!'” about a mining company’s attempt to mine in Crested Butte, has written a new book of short stories, “Moonlight over Pearl: Ten Short Stories from Aspen.” He’ll be at Explore to talk about the new book. He is a writer, an outdoorsman, an adventurer, and his stories take place in the mountains and towns around Aspen.