A&E Agenda: Jan. 6-12

Full Moon Uphill Dinners return to Buttermilk Friday January 7th.

Courtesy

Beginning Friday, Jan. 6, as well as Feb. 5 and March 7, guests can hike or skin up Buttermilk’s main route to the top.

Cliffhouse Restaurant will open at 5 p.m., offering a cash bar and drinks. À la carte dinner options including the Mongolian Grill, will be served from 5:30 p.m. until 8 p.m. No outside alcohol is allowed.

Uphill passes and a visible strap, required for all attendees, are available for purchase from any ticket office, including at Tiehack and Main Buttermilk ticket offices for $69, with $10 going to Mountain Rescue Aspen, from 4:30-6:30 p.m. the day of the event. Uphill passes are valid all season long. Guests are encouraged to pick up uphill passes and straps prior to the event at any ticket office. The uphill pass is included at no charge to all Premier Passholders.

Aspen Words, Winter Words Series Kick-off, Monday, Jan. 9, 6 p.m.





A conversation with award-winning staff writer at The New Yorker magazine, Patrick Radden Keefe, who will discuss his recent book Rogues: True Stories of Grifters, Killers, Rebels and Crooks, which brings together a dozen of his most celebrated articles from The New Yorker.

Moderator: Mitzi Rapkin, host of the podcast “First Draft: A Dialogue on Writing.”

In-person event ticket – $30, virtual-access ticket – $12.

Anderson Ranch Arts Center presents: Begin Again gallery exhibition and reception with Artist Betsy Chaffin, opening reception Jan. 12, 5-6 p.m.

Chaffin works in a variety of forms, including painting, collage, ceramics, and photography. Her work is included in private collections throughout the United States. She lives and has studios in Spring Island, South Carolina, and Basalt. She has twice been invited to be a visiting artist at the American Academy in Rome, and she was selected to participate in the Residency Program at the Anderson Ranch Arts Center.

Begin Again is a body of work that found its genesis in recent drawings.

Patton-Malott Gallery receptions are free and open to the public. Registration is required.

The Patton-Malott Gallery is a gallery space on the Anderson Ranch campus. Its contemporary and rustic-ranch architectural elements provide the backdrop for rotating exhibitions throughout the year.

Colorado Comedy Competition kicks off Winter Comedy Series on Wednesday, Jan. 11

Some of the best comics in Colorado will kick off the Snowmass Live Winter Comedy Series on Wednesday, Jan. 11, featuring the Colorado Comedy Competition. The free show will take place at 7:30 p.m. at The Collective in Snowmass Base Village and include local and regional comics vying for spots as openers for headliners during this winter’s series. Seating is first-come, first-served, and reservations are not required.

Those interested in competing still have time to register by emailing their best three- to five-minute set to info@thecollectivesnowmass.com no later than 5 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 9. PG-13 content is encouraged.

Aspen Chapel Gallery 6×17 Show, Saturday, Jan. 7, 3-5:00 p.m.

6 X 17, Art from Six Roaring Fork Valley High Schools, will open at the Aspen Chapel Gallery, Saturday, Jan. 7, with a reception for the artists from 3-5 pm. It will run through Feb 11. The 100 participating high school art students are from Aspen High School, Basalt High School, Roaring Fork High School, Colorado Rocky Mountain School, and Glenwood Springs High School and Yampah High School. The art teachers and students chose the artwork. Adopt and support the high school art programs. The artwork is not for sale, but anyone can “adopt” a piece of art for $25; 75% of each $25 “adoption” is donated to the six high school art departments.

Amory Lovins, Explore Bookseller, Sunday, Jan. 8, 4:30- 6 p.m.

Physicist Amory Lovins will speak at the bookstore to discuss the question, “What is the future of the Aspen Airport?” and introduce his new nonprofit organization, Aspen Fly Right. He is a co-founder of RMI (Rocky Mountain Institute, which has no connection with Aspen Fly Right), a recipient of a MacArthur “Genius” fellowship, an energy advisor to major firms and governments, and the author of over 30 books and 800 papers. Time magazine named him one of the world’s 100 most influential people, and Foreign Policy, one of the 100 top global thinkers.