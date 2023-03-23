A&E Agenda: Here’s what’s on tap

Aspen Shortsfest tickets go on sale Friday.

Aspen Shortsfest tickets on sale

Aspen Film, the year-round film, arts, and education organization, announced its program for the 32nd Aspen Shortsfest, April 10-16. Celebrating over three decades of presenting shorts, Shortsfest is one of only four Oscar-qualifying festivals in the country strictly dedicated to short film in the fields of animation, documentary, and live-action narrative.

Featuring new works from over 33 countries, with 11 programs, 79 short films, and 74 premieres, each of the 11 programs contains a variety of shorts — from comedies to dramas and documentaries to animation. This year’s competition will introduce viewers to a hugely diverse array of fast-rising filmmakers.

For available pass options, visit aspenfilm.org . For tickets, visit aspenshowtix.com Tickets: $20 for non-members; $15 for members. Complimentary tickets for students are secured by showing a current student ID at the box office. Teachers with groups of students must reserve tickets by emailing aspenfilm.edu.co@gmail.com .

Sotheby’s Aspen presents “The New Frontier,” on view through April 2





Sotheby's Aspen presents "The New Frontier," on view through April 2

The expanse of the Frontier has inspired generations of artists who explored national parks and sprawling plains to return to the canvas and capture the American landscape and incandescent lighting, which have enchanted artists and their audiences for centuries. In the 20th and 21st centuries, the American frontier was symbol of nostalgia, no longer the great unknown to be explored, conquered, and captured on camera and canvas to impress spectators. Rather, artists reminisce for tranquility, abstract landscapes, and envision new frontiers well beyond the Great Plains.

The exhibition features works by Richard Prince and Ed Ruscha, who both address the commoditization of nostalgia of the American frontier in Hollywood. Works discussing new frontiers by Lucio Fontana and Alighiero Boetti show the expansion of society’s definitions of frontiers in the late 20th and early 21st century. Pictorial depictions of the vast Frontier — old and new — create the exhibition.

KickAspen Night Skiing returns to Aspen Mountain, Friday and Saturday, 7-10 p.m.

KickAspen Night Skiing returns to Aspen Mountain, Friday and Saturday, 7-10 p.m.

Both nights, skiers and riders are invited to lap the Little Nell run and enjoy free live music from the Bud Light Hi-Fi Concert Series at the base starting at 6:30 p.m., featuring Friday night headliner Rootbeer Richie & The Reveille, an R&B, soul-infused live act hailing from Denver.

Saturday night’s concert presents UK rock duo The Heavy Heavy, making Aspen a stop on their 2023 tour.

Tickets for KickAspen Night Skiing can be purchased on the website here : aspensnowmass.com/visit/events/kick-aspen-big-air.

All skiers wishing to participate in the event must purchase a ticket, regardless of season pass status. All proceeds will be donated to Aspen Skiing Co.’s employee-led non-profits the Environment Foundation and the Caring for Community Fund , Skico officials said. No uphilling will be permitted during the event.

Casterline|Goodman Gallery, Kimberly Ovitz artist reception, The Little Nell, Friday 5-7 p.m.

Kimberly Ovitz (American, b. 1983) is a photographer, filmmaker, designer, and entrepreneur using art and commerce to inspire and accelerate change. Her constant awe of light in its spiritual and physical form is reflected in her photography. She aims for her photography to be a conduit to inspire change for animals, humans, and this one planet we all share, she said.

Terrain Park Boot Camp , Snowmass, Saturday and Sunday

Terrain Park Boot Camp , Snowmass, Saturday and Sunday

The Terrain Park Boot Camp at Snowmass provides an opportunity to learn to ski and ride terrain park features from professional coaches and athletes. The clinic offers features for beginners of all ages. This Supergoop-sponsored event requires a waiver and is free.

Yardbird takes over Chica, Aspen through April 30.

Yardbird takes over Chica, Aspen through April 30.

Yardbird takes over the menu at CHICA Aspen through April to go with the daily après Base Camp party.

chicarestaurant.com/yardbird-aspen

Professor Daniel Whiteson, Explore Booksellers, Thursday, March 30, 4:30 p.m.

Explore will host Professor Daniel Whiteson, a visiting physicist from Aspen Center for Physics. His field of research is experimental high energy physics. He’s worked at the Large Hadron Collider, where the Higgs boson was discovered. One of his projects is to employ the world’s cellphones to study cosmic rays.

His research has appeared in The New Yorker, Ars Technica, PBS, and others. He is the author of “Frequently Asked Questions About the Universe.” He has a Ph.D. from UC Berkeley and teaches at University of California at Irvine.