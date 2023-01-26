A&E Agenda: Coming up

From “A Return to Aspen” (1987) which is featured in the Aspen Historical Society’s 2022 Retro FIlm Series.

Courtesy Aspen Historical Society

Aspen Historical Society, Time Travel Tuesdays, Tuesday, Jan. 31, 5:30 p.m., Wheeler Opera House

Aspen Historical Society will present members of the legendary ski gangs of Aspen. Panelists will share stories from the early days of ski gangs and insight into today’s ski-gang scene. The socities hopes attendees come dressed in favorite retro-ski outfits and show off collections of ski passes at this celebratory community program.

The cost is $15 or free for Lixiviator members. Ticket required: aspenshowtix.com or call the Wheeler Box Office at 970.920.5770.

Authors speak at Explore Booksellers, Saturday, Jan. 28, 4 p.m.

Roaring Fork Valley authors Brownell Landrum, Rebecca Stirling and Margo A. Calvetti ask, “Have you ever wanted to know what makes writers tick?”

They will lead an informal talk discussing their motivations for writing, whom they write for, what kinds of things they write (and why), and ways they’ve impacted the lives of their readers/fans.





“Perspectives from the Trail,” Tuesday, Jan. 31, 7-8 p.m., The Collective Hall, Snowmass Base Village

Since 2003, the Sole Mates Marathon Team has brought together a diverse group of individuals to run long-distance races around the world. Over 20 years, this team has competed in events in 12 countries across four continents and raised more than $1 million to support Challenge Aspen, a non-profit dedicated to creating possibilities for people with disabilities through year-round adaptive recreational programs and activities.

Challenge Aspen’s programming encourages participation in activities that redefine limits, recognize abilities, and transfer newfound courage to everyday life.

The speakers are Katie Grange, Cara Haugan, Olivia Niosi, and Jason Hodge.

CHICA Aspen debuts The CHICA Collective Pop-Up Shop

CHICA Aspen has partnered with several retail brands to debut a rotating pop-up shop, The CHICA Collective, this ski season. From now until March, every two weeks, the restaurant will debut a new retail brand with apparel available for sale to guests. Kicking off in The CHICA Collective is Woodpecker Coats, offering a limited collection of their 2022-23 Canadian designed vegan ultra warm winter jackets for women, men, and kids.

The Eternal Daughter, Pitkin County Library Cinema, Friday and Saturday, Jan 27-28, 7:30-9:25 p.m.

An artist and her elderly mother confront long-buried secrets when they return to a former family home, now a hotel haunted by its mysterious past. Featuring Tilda Swinton, filmmaker Joanna Hogg’s film is an exploration of parental relationships and the things we leave behind. A 2022 Denver Film held over selection. Ends at 9:25, PG-13.

Carbondale Arts, The 44th Annual Valley Visual Art Show, Friday, Jan. 20 – Thursday, Feb. 23

Kicking off the 2023 exhibition schedule, the Valley Visual Art Show is the longest-standing community art show committed to showing the work of local artists, which began in 1980. The Valley Visual Art Show provides an opportunity for artists new to the area — budding and established artists — to professionally display their art while bringing the creative community together. This show also serves as a salute to the wide variety of artistic talent in the Roaring Fork Valley.