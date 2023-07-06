A&E Agenda: Coming up this week

Carbondale Arts Gallery, First Friday exhibitions, opening reception, Friday 5-7 p.m.

A New Path bymixed media sculptor Justin Squier of Grand Junction. Courtesy photo

Carbondale Arts presents “Use is Beauty” by mixed-media sculptor Justin Squier of Grand Junction, as well as “The Unimagined Place,” a shared exhibition for Carbondale Clay Center residents Brian Chen and Gabby Gawreluk. The community is invited to an opening reception on Friday at 5-7 p.m. with an artist talk at 5:30 p.m. featuring all three exhibiting artists.

“Use is Beauty” celebrates time by recognizing beauty as an aftermath of use. Artist Justin Squier transforms found objects into mixed-media sculptures by embracing uncommon characteristics and the additive process through which he combines textures, colors and materials.

“The Unimagined Place” features Brian Chen and Gabby Gawreluk, who finish their 2-year residencies at the Carbondale Clay Center this fall. Brian uses the idea of form following function in the context of biology, architecture, and design as a guideline to create. Gabby creates functional and sculptural ceramics that are constructed from wheel thrown parts and slabs of clay.

Jenny and the Mexicats, Friday, 8 p.m., TACAW





Jenny and the Mexicats will be rockin’ TACAW on Friday night. Courtesy photo

Jenny and the Mexicats is an a fusion of nationalities and personalities, a band that has a very particular history. The band had its beginnings in Madrid as Pachucos y la Princesa in June 2008. It all started when Icho (double bass) invited Jenny to live in Madrid. She in her 20s had come to the right place. Icho called the best guitarist he knew, Pantera — a guitarist with a versatile flamenco technique. They had played together for many years in a rockabilly and punk band in their hometown in Mexico.

In “Frenético Ritmo” and “Boulevard,” the Mexican influences are noticed, there is even an energetic song dedicated to their dogs Sasha and Esteban. David’s voice can be heard in songs like “Duele al Caminar,” “Labios,” and “Boulevard.”

A musical combination that mixes rhythms of jazz, rockabilly, folk, flamenco, reggae, Veracruz, country, and cumbia. Which gives Jenny and the Mexicats a practically inimitable personality.

tacaw.org

Aspen Festival and Music School presents Music on the Mountain, Saturday, 1-3 p.m.

Classical Saturdays begin this weekend on top of Aspen Mountain. Courtesy photo

At 11,000 feet in a meadow overlooking Mount Hayden, students of the Aspen Music Festival & School perform a repertoire of their own choosing. Bring a picnic (or build one at the Sundeck) and a lawn chair, and enjoy. Located a short walk out Richmond Ridge from the top of the gondola.

Event is free to attend with the purchase of a gondola sightseeing ticket.

JAS Café Summer, Aspen Art Museum Rooftop, Saturday and Sunday, 7 p.m. and 9:15 p.m.

— Shelly Berg Trio with special guest vocalist Catherine Russell, Saturday

Grammy Award winning vocalist Catherine Russell will perform at Aspen Art Museum on Saturday. Courtesy photo

Grammy Award-winning vocalist Catherine Russell is a native New Yorker born into musical royalty. Her father, the late Luis Russell, was a legendary pianist/composer/bandleader and Louis Armstrong’s long-time musical director. Her mother, Carline Ray, was a pioneering vocalist/guitarist/bassist who performed with International Sweethearts of Rhythm, Mary Lou Williams, and Sy Oliver.

— Juan Luis de la Paz Trio, Sunday

Flamenco guitarist Jose Luis de la Paz will perform at Aspen Art Museum on Sunday. Courtesy photo

Jose Luis de la Paz is an award-winning guitarist recognized in all three disciplines of the flamenco art. He is a composer, virtuoso, and performer whose original compositions range from the most traditional to the most experimental forms in flamenco music.

​Following the oral traditions of the form, he became the prized pupil of the legendary Mario Escudero at the age of 15. In 1995, de la Paz appeared in Felix Grande’s book “Agenda Flamenca” as one of the best guitarists in Spain.

​The unique versatility of de La Paz allows him to navigate the ocean of flamenco — from the accompaniment of singers and dancers to demanding waters to songwriting and solo performance. He was the musical director and composer for the Ballet Cristina Hoyos for 10 years (the star of Carlos Saura’s films) and includes many collaborations: Siudy Garrido, José Mercé, Concha Buika, Belén Maya, Farruquito, Antonio Canales, La Des Moine Symphony Orchestra, and The Los Angeles Philharmonic.

jazzsnowmass.org

Aspen Historical Society 60th Birthday Bash, Monday, July 10, 4-7 p.m., Wheeler/Stallard Museum Grounds

The Aspen Elks building in 1963. Aspen Historical Society/Courtesy photo

Guests are encouraged to dress like it’s 1963 and enjoy food truck fare, refreshments, activities for all ages, live music, and free entry to the Wheeler/Stallard Museum. A cash bar will serve beer and wine.

The groovy, all-ages event will feature local food vendors serving up a variety of free eats on-site, including Mama’s Pierogi, Rolling Fork, Aspen Kettle Corn, Aspen Mini Donuts, and The Dreamery ice-cream truck. Kidtoons will delight the little ones with facepainting and bubbles, and the iconic Bo Hale Band will have guests kicking up their heels like it’s 1963.

Guests will enjoy lawn games, history trivia with prize giveaways, and displays highlighting Aspen Historical Society’s founders and mission.

Admission is free to the Wheeler/Stallard Museum to view the popular exhibition “Decade by Decade: Aspen Revealed,” which offers an overview of the area’s past, organized by decade, from 1870 to 1970. Step back in time and experience the ’60s with the new Aspen Illustrated News display in the Archives Building Community Gallery that features striking photojournalism images of the community during AHS’s founding era. AHS members (past and present) will receive a commemorative membership button, and the first 50 guests will receive a special-edition 60th-anniversary bag.

The Art of Embodiment, Tuesday, July 11, 8:30 a.m., Aspen Art Museum Rooftop Café

Aspen Shakti founder Jayne Gottlieb will teach class at Aspen Art Museum on Tuesday, July 11. Courtesy photo

Aspen Art Museum and Aspen Shakti meet in a collaboration that explores intentionality, movement, and breath as art.

Aspen Shakti founder Jayne Gottlieb will lead participants through a 50-minute yogic movement experience inspired by The Hero’s Journey to embody life more artfully lived.

The class will culminate with a sound bath and meditation. This experience is designed for all levels and ages. This is a BYOM (bring your own mat) event.

Ticket price includes a coffee and pastry.

aspenartmuseum.org

Aspen Film and Buccellati present Cinema Italiano: “La Dolce Vita” (1960), Wednesday, July 12, 7 p.m., Isis Theatre

Italy in Aspen at the Aspen Film Isis Theatre on Wednesday, July 12. Courtesy photo

Aspen Film has partnered with luxury jewelry brand Buccellati to bring Italy to Aspen this summer. Heartbreaking dramas, an unforgettable Western, and a bittersweet comedy — all world-class cinema from some of Italy’s greatest directors and playing at the Aspen Film Isis Theatre.

First up is Frederico Fellini’s “La Dolce Vita,” starring Marcelo Mastroianni, Anita Ekberg, Anouk Aimée. The film is a series of stories following a week in the life of a philandering tabloid journalist living in Rome.

aspenfilm.org



