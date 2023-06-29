A&E Agenda: Coming up

Theatre Aspen summer youth production: “The Tempest — Shakespeare in the Park,” Friday and Saturday, 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Hurst Theatre

Theatre Aspen’s free summer youth production of The Tempest will be held on Friday and Saturday. Courtesy photo

Alonso, King of Naples, and his court are sailing back from the wedding of Alonso’s daughter when they get caught in a violent storm that threatens the ship. The ship is destroyed, and the passengers are washed up on a nearby island. From the island watches Prospero, the former Duke of Milan, and his daughter Miranda. Miranda suspects her father has caused the storm using his magical powers and fears for the lives of the passengers. She begs Prospero to calm the waters of the sea. He tells Miranda the truth of her past. He tells Miranda that now is the time for him to exact his revenge ….

The production will take place in Theatre Aspen’s Hurst Theatre Lobby; ground seating available — bring blankets or chairs as desired. Free.

theatreaspen.org/tempest

Marianne Boesky Gallery returns for summer, 616 E. Hyman Ave, Aspen





Sarah Meyohas Light Speculation No. 7 , 2023 C – Print 60 x 45 inches 152.4 x 114.3 cm Edition of 6 plus 2 artist’s proofs (#1/6) Courtesy photo

Marianne Boesky Gallery Aspen will show work by by Ghada Amer, Gina Beavers, Sanford Biggers, Pier Paolo Calzolari, Martyn Cross, and Donald Moffett, presenting a dialogue that highlights — and complicates — their shared themes in these artists’ work. The gallery’s installation will rotate to feature work by the Haas Brothers, Sarah Meyohas, and Celeste Rapone beginning on July 27.

Ecstatic Dance Silent Disco on Friday, 8-10 p.m., The Collective in Snowmass

Alya Howe will lead an ecstatic silent disco at The Collective on Friday. Courtesy

Dancers of all ages are invited to join and immerse themselves in the freedom of dance with The Collective Snowmass’ new Ecstatic Dance Silent Disco event. The cost is $20 cash or Venmo with a limit of 60 dancers.

Award-winning dancer Alya Howe will guide the event. Now retired, she has channeled her creativity into bringing an Ecstatic Dance Silent Disco event to Snowmass as an opportunity for participants to dance and move with complete freedom where they can bring their introverted or extroverted dance moves.

“There are no steps to follow, no instructor to compare yourself to, and no mirrors to watch yourself move,” she said. “Pair that with listening to music on wireless headphones and you can move freely in your own world.”

Howe encourages participants to follow the following guidelines:

Wear comfortable clothes you can sweat and move in

Bring a water bottle

Be mindful of your boundaries and the space of other dancers for personal safety

Refrain from scents, such as perfumes and body order

Abstain from intoxicants, and let the movement and music take you there

The event will be elevated with the beats of Romy Ancona, one of The Collective’s resident DJs, a self-taught musician making waves through Aspen, Snowmass, Mexico, and the Hollywood, South Bay, and Las Vegas club circuits as an electronic music producer and performer.

For more information, contact Howe by email at alyahowe@me.com or call 970.309.2583. For information on The Collective, visit thecollectivesnowmass.com .

Groupo Fantasma, Friday, 7 p.m., TACAW

Grupo Fantasma performs at TACAW on Friday night.

The nine-piece collective formed in 2000 in Austin, Texas, consists of Jose Galeano (timbales, vocals), Kino Esparza (vocals, hand percussion), Beto Martinez (guitar), Greg Gonzalez (bass), John Speice (drums), Matthew “Sweet Lou” Holmes (congas), Gilbert Elorreaga (trumpet), Josh Levy (baritone saxophone), and Mark “Speedy” Gonzales (trombone).

Grupo Fantasma in 2011 won a Grammy (their second such nomination) for their self–produced release “El Existential” on Nat Geo Music, which The Wall Street Journal called “Latin music both new and traditional … vibrant fusions that transcend easy classification.”

tacaw.org/calendar/grupo-fantasma

Movies Under the Stars returns to Snowmass on Saturday with “UP,” at The Collective Snowmass.

“Movies Under the Stars” series in Snowmass Base Village begins on Saturday. Courtesy photo

Returning this summer, Movies Under the Stars — presented by The Collective Snowmass, in partnership with Adventure Entertainment — continues the dusk movie tradition in Snowmass Base Village on most Saturday evenings in July and August.

Viewers are encouraged to bring blankets or low-profile chairs, non-alcoholic beverages, and to purchase food from Base Village restaurants.

Seating will be available on a first-come, first-served basis. It is recommended that moviegoers arrive early, save their space and Base Village offerings until the movie begins.

About “UP”: A 78-year-old curmudgeonly balloon salesman, Carl, is not your average hero. When he ties thousands of balloons to his house and flies away to the wilds of South America, he finally fulfills his lifelong dream of adventure. But after Carl discovers an 8-year-old stowaway named Russell, this unlikely duo soon finds themselves on a hilarious journey in a lost world filled with danger and surprises.

TheCollectiveSnowmass.com

Salsa Night, Saturday, 7:30 p.m., TACAW

An evening of Latin music and dancing at the TACAW with Salsa, Bachata, Cumbia, and Merengue music plays all night long.

Learn more about Mezcla Socials: Facebook

Presentado en alianza con Mezcla Socials

Disfrute de una noche de música latina y baile en el campus de Arte TACAW mientras escuchamos música de salsa, bachata, cumbia y merengue por toda la noche. Tome sus zapatos de baile y únase a la diversión.

Más información sobre Mezcla Socials Dance: Facebook

tacaw.org/calendar/salsa-night-2

ACES presents Raptor Fair 2023, Wednesday, July 5, 3-5 p.m., Hallam Lake

The red tailed hawk is one of the raptors you can learn about at ACES. red-tailed-hawk

Hallam Lake is the site for an afternoon learning about birds of prey. ACES’ Annual Raptor Fair is an opportunity for families and people of all ages to get up close and personal with these creatures. Experienced educators and experts from HawkQuest will be on hand to share their knowledge and insights, providing information about these animals and their habitats.

During the event, attendees can participate in an owl pellet dissection station, a live raptor presentation, and other activities around the Hallam Lake Nature Preserve.

This community event is free; advance registration is required.

aspennature.org/activity/raptor-fair-2023

ACES presents: Jessica Catto Dialogue, Thursday, July 6, 6-8 p.m., The Hotel Jerome

Courtesy photo

Even as scientists make discoveries about the navigational and physiological feats that enable migratory birds to cross oceans or fly above the highest mountains, go weeks without sleep, or remain in unbroken flight for months at a stretch, humans have brought many migrants to the brink. Based on his bestselling new book “A World on the Wing,” author and researcher Scott Weidensaul takes attendees around the globe to learn how people are fighting to understand and save the world’s great bird migrations.

About Weidensaul: He is the author of more than two dozen books on natural history, including the Pulitzer Prize finalist “Living on the Wind” and his latest, the New York Times bestseller “A World on the Wing.” He is a contributing editor for Audubon and writes for a variety of other publications, including Bird Watcher’s Digest and Living Bird. He is a Fellow of the American Ornithological Society and an active field researcher.

aspennature.org/activity/jessica-catto-dialogue-scott-weidensaul