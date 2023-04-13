A&E Agenda: A peek at what’s on tap

Over the course of nine full-length albums, the Motet has traversed the lines between funk, soul, jazz, and rock and built a diehard audience in the process.

Courtesy photo

The Motet, TACAW, Basalt, Friday, 8 p.m.

Since 1998, The Motet have inspired the world with their style of dance music. Over the course of nine full-length albums, they’ve traversed the lines between funk, soul, jazz, and rock and built a diehard audience in the process. They’ve headlined Red Rocks Amphitheatre six times and sold out countless legendary venues coast to coast. In addition to racking up nearly 20 million total streams and views, they’ve also garnered acclaim from numerous publications, including Relix, Glide Magazine, and AXS. The band has also played festivals such as Bonnaroo, Bottlerock, Electric Forest, Bumbershoot, Summer Camp, and High Sierra.

tacaw.org/calendar/the-motet

Carbondale Arts Opening of ‘FROM THE CENTER: Maps, Wefts, Shifts, Hoops,’ The Launchpad, Carbondale, Friday, 5-7 p.m.

Marcia Weese, “Pink Corset”

Courtesy photo

“FROM THE CENTER: Maps, Wefts, Shifts, Hoops” is a group exhibition curated by Marcia Weese at the Carbondale Arts Gallery, on display April 14-May 18. Featured artists include Elizabeth Newman, Emily Payne, Augusta Talbot, and Marcia Weese. The community is invited to the opening reception on Friday from 5-7 p.m. at The Launchpad, with an artist talk at 5:30 p.m.





This group show binds together four women – all mid-career artists, all witnesses to the everyday. All have been wives, all are mothers, and all continue to weave life’s fabric in the studio. The warp and weft are palpable in these works. The domestic chores, the subjugation, the transcendence, the perseverance, the folding of sheets, the mending of nets, the flapping of wings.

Show curator and local printmaker Weese “dedicates this current series ‘Hoops,’ to centuries of brave women who have been subjugated by the patriarchy to dress up, truss up, shut up, and carry on, not unlike caged butterflies.”

Each artist works in multiple materials — sculpture, collage, wax, assemblage, drawing, etching, painting, printing. Each employs a serious and whimsical approach to art making. Each bears a message; to rise continuously with the rigor and honor of being female, of being human.

For more details, visit carbondalearts.com.

Elk Camp Surf & Snow Beach Party, Snowmass, Saturday, 11:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m.

Sara Manwiller pedals her way through the maragarita mixer bike competition at Elk Camp.

Anna Stonehouse/Snowmass Sun |

For the fourth year, Elk Camp restaurant at Snowmass will host an end-of-season party featuring free leis, a dance party, hot tubs, and margarita-blender bikes. Wear your swim attire, and skim along the pond outside of Elk Camp Restaurant, or lounge in the hot tub on the patio. Skiers and snowboarders are encouraged to participate in the pond skim. After the party on the mountain is over, join fellow skiers/riders from Elk Camp to Base Village, where the party continues.

Gondola foot passes up to Elk Camp are free after noon.

Tennis, ‘Pollen’ tour, Belly Up Aspen, Saturday, 8 p.m., 18+

Tennis will perform at The Belly Up Aspen on Saturday at 8 p.m.

Courtesy photo

Tennis is Alaina Moore and Patrick Riley. The two met in the philosophy department at the University of Colorado in 2008 after dropping out of their respective music programs. In the years after graduating, they got involved in Denver’s DIY music scene. Through house shows, they were connected with Underwater Peoples and Firetalk. Tennis’ first singles “South Carolina,” “Baltimore,” and “Marathon” were released in 2010.

The band went blog-viral nearly overnight, landing them a record deal with Fat Possum. “Yours Conditionally,” released in 2017, became their most commercially-successful album, charting at No. 4 on Billboard’s Independent list and in the top 100 highest-selling vinyl releases that year. Their followup, “Swimmer” (2020), was recorded in their home studio, with Moore and Riley producing and engineering. The pair brought their long-time touring member Steve Voss in for the second time to drum on record. The singles, “Need Your Love” and “Runner,” were Tennis’ most successful releases to date. “Pollen,” Tennis’ sixth studio album, came out in February.

Aspen Highlands Closing Day, Sunday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

An all-star lineup of DJs on stage for Aspen Highlands’ Closing Day.

file photo

Wild but always welcoming, Aspen Highlands is a place to push hard and play hard – whether you’re carving new lines on expert terrain, hiking the Bowl, or reaching new heights of revelry at Cloud Nine.

The Aspen Highlands closing party is notorious for its riotous dance party at the base after the lifts officially close. But if you want to really do it right, arrive in costume, and spend the whole day on the mountain.

Snowmass Mountain Closing Day, Sunday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

Live entertainment, ski games, and more at Snowmass Mountain.

Aspen Film Presents ‘Judy Blume Forever,’ Isis Theatre, Wednesday, April 19, 7:30 p.m.

Aspen Film will present a documentary on author Judy Blume on April 19 at the Isis Theatre.

Courtesy photo

Generations of readers have found themselves in a Judy Blume book. Her name alone launches a flood of memories for anyone who’s gripped one of her many paperbacks. For decades, her radical honesty has comforted and captivated readers and landed her at the center of controversy for her frankness about puberty and sex. Now the American author shares her own coming-of-age story.

Emmy-winning filmmakers Davina Pardo and Leah Wolchok trace her journey from fearful, imaginative child to storytelling pioneer who elevated the physical and emotional lives of kids and teens, to banned writer who continues to fight back against censorship today. Playful and poignant animations celebrate the magic and awkwardness of being young, while intimate conversations with acclaimed authors and artists reveal Blume’s impact on readers. Long-standing fans share open-hearted letters they wrote to her over decades. “Judy Blume Forever” tells the story of the woman whose trail-blazing books changed the way millions of readers understand themselves, their sexuality, and what it means to grow up.

Free for Aspen Film members, general admission $15. Visit aspenfilm.org/event/judy-blume-forever .

Red Brick Center For the Arts, ‘The Greatest Show on Earth! The Aspen Student Art Show,’ Wednesday, April 19, 4-7 p.m.

Student art will be on display at the Red Brick starting April 19.

Red Brick Center for the Arts/Courtesy photo

Red Brick Center for the Arts presents an exhibition of artworks by students from Aspen Country Day School, Aspen Community School, Aspen Elementary School, and Aspen Middle School.

Organizers say art instruction is a vital part of our students education and helps children with the development of motor skills, language skills, social skills, decision-making, risk-taking, and inventiveness. Plus it is a lot of fun. Who doesn’t love playing with loads of glitter, paints, and clay?

Every year, the Red Brick celebrates and recognizes the creative work of local students and equally important the local art educators who encourage students to express their ideas, take risk, and see the world in wonderful ways.

Supper Club and ‘The Complete History of Comedy (Abridged),’ TACAW, Friday, April 21, 7:30 p.m.

Supper Club and comedy show at TACAW on April 21.

Courtesy photo

TACAW is partnering with Epicure Catering to offer Supper Club & Show. Only 60 tickets are available for the Supper Club. Guest chefs Julie and Allen Domingos are planning a culinary adventure. Supper Club will be served in the lobby prior to the show. Patrons who don’t have a dinner reservation are welcome to purchase a standalone ticket for the show.

SUPPER CLUB – BUFFET STYLE

Doors open for Supper Club, 5:45 p.m.

Supper Club served at 6 p.m.

Called a “trio of Modern Marx Brothers” by The Boston Herald and “intellectual vaudeville” by The New York Times, The Reduced Shakespeare Co. is a touring American comedy troupe that performs fast-paced, seemingly-improvisational condensations of huge topics. They hold the record for the longest-running comedies in the history of London’s West End, as three of its shows ran in repertory at the Criterion Theatre in Piccadilly Circus for almost 10 years. Known as the “Bad Boys of Abridgment,” the troupe has performed at the White House, Lincoln Center, Off-Broadway, the Kennedy Center, and Montreal’s famed Just For Laughs Festival.

tacaw.org/calendar/the-complete-history-of-comedy-abridged