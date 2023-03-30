A&E Agenda

Last Aspen Art Museum apres party on Saturday.

Snowmass Live Presents a DJ set with Romy Ancona, The Collective, Friday, 3-7 p.m.

Romy Ancona is a self-taught musician making his way through the Hollywood, South Bay, and Las Vegas club circuits as an electronic music producer and performer.

Ice Skating Disco Party, The Rink, Saturday, 3-7 p.m.

Skaters are encouraged to dress up and skate around to the music during weekly ice skating disco parties. Weather and ice conditions permitting.

Last après of the season at Aspen Art Museum, Saturday, 5 p.m.





Aspen Art Museum’s rooftop après party from 5-9 p.m. on Saturdays finishes out this week. Features cocktails from The Slippery Slope bar, snacks from the Rooftop Café, and music from GOLDEN.

Your support and participation celebrates the museum – a place to connect the community with art and artists (and dance the night away).

Present your membership card for a 10% discount.

Last Jazz Nights at Element 47 for the season, Sunday

Element 47 at The Nell will be holding their last Jazz Night on Sunday

Wine, dine, and unwind with live jazz music on Thursday and Sunday nights from 6-9 p.m. through April 2. The Little Nell has partnered with Jazz Aspen Snowmass to bring jazz duos to Element 47’s intimate dining room. Innovative cocktails and award-winning wine program paired with seasonally-inspired dishes.

For additional questions, contact dining reservations at 970.920.6331 or dine@thelittlenell.com .

Wednesday Workshop: Youth Art Expo, Aspen Art Museum, Wednesday, April 5, 5 p.m.

Aspen Art Museum is offering a youth puppet making workshop on Wednesday, April 5.

Free and open to the public. No registration is required.

As part of the upcoming Youth Art Expo, the museum is offering puppet-making workshops every Wednesday throughout April. Students will use a combination of materials and objects to create characters that will be displayed in the exhibition.

Learn more about the Youth Art Expo here : aspenartmuseum.org/learning/youthartexpo

Last Wheeler Winter History Tour, Wednesday, April 5, 1:30 p.m

The Wheeler is hosting its last winter historical tour on Wednesday, April 5.

A guided tour inside the center of Aspen’s arts and cultural scene since it was built in 1889. This free tour in partnership with the city of Aspen’s Wheeler Opera House offers an insider’s look at the building, including its recent renovations and storied past.

Meet in the lobby. Maximum 20 guests. Arrive early to secure your spot.

Christie Buchele, Sam Tallent headline final Snowmass Winter Comedy Series, April 5, 7:30 p.m.

The Collective Snowmass is hosting its final winter comedy show and fundraising event featuring Christie Buchele and Sam Tallent on Wednesday, April 5.

The Collective Snowmass is hosting its final winter comedy show and fundraising event featuring Christie Buchele and Sam Tallent. Tickets are $15 per person, and all proceeds from the event will go toward supporting Buchele’s travel expenses to the Edinburgh Fringe Festival in Scotland.

Buchele, who was born with cerebral palsy, is Snowmass’ expert comedy coach and the director of Stand-up Rise Comedy Theater in Denver. The festival is a prestigious event in the world of comedy; being accepted to perform in it is a significant accomplishment for her.

Tallent, a seasoned comedian, will join Buchele on the stage for the evening. He has performed in North America, Asia, Australia, and Europe and has written for Birdy Magazine and Vice.com. He’s also performed on Comedy Central, TruTV, and Viceland. His debut novel, “Running the Light,” is soon to be adapted into a major motion picture. “Waiting for Death to Claim Us”; his comedy special, is available on Amazon Prime.

For additional information, visit thecollectivesnowmass.com , email info@thecollectivesnowmass.com , or call 970-924-6054.

Deadline extended for the Mountain Fair T-shirt & Poster Design contest

The 52nd Annual Carbondale Mountain Fair Poster Design contest deadline has been extended to April 10.

The 52nd Annual Carbondale Mountain Fair Poster Design contest is off and running. The theme this year is “Where the Wild Things Grow,” celebrating the flora and fauna (and possibly fairies!) that inhabit our greater mountain community. Snowy peaks, rocky crags, lodgepole forests, rivers and streams – we share our backyard with wild neighbors who know every nook and cranny of our home through paw, hoof, mycorrhiza, feather, and fin!

Interested artists should:

Let their imaginations run wild!

Submit a well-developed concept for design along with at least 3 work samples. Handmade and digital entries are welcome. All non-digital submissions should have your contact info on the back.

Send images and/or questions to Brian Colley, brian@carbondalearts.com .

. Winner receives $750 with five T-shirts.

Submission deadline is April 10.

Closing Reception for Artists of SAW group exhibition at the Carbondale Arts Gallery, The Launchpad, Thursday, April 6, 5-7 p.m.

The Launchpad in Carbondale will be holding closing reception for Artists of SAW group exhibition at the Carbondale Arts Gallery, Thursday April 6, 5-7 p.m.

A collaborative spirit has marked this show , including the weekly activations and demos by the featured artists. Closing reception and artist talk at the Carbondale Arts Gallery inside The Launchpad.