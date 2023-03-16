A&E Agenda

Bedouin will be playing an apres set on Saturday at The Snow Lodge in the St Regis courtyard.

Bedouin, Saturday, The Snowlodge, The St. Regis Aspen Courtyard, 3 p.m

Bedouin is an American-based music production and DJ partnership consisting of Tamer Malki and Rami Abousabe. Together they share a broad sonic vision that pulls from their diverse influences owing to their Middle Eastern heritage, Western upbringing, and worldly travels. As musicians, singers, songwriters, and multi-instrumentalists, they’ve pioneered a sound from all corners of the world. All ages welcome.

For tickets: https://www.ticketfairy.com/event/bedouin-18mar2023

St. Patrick’s Day sunset skiing on Aspen Highlands , Friday

Sunset skiing at Highlands available Friday.

Aspen Highlands’ Loge lift will load until 5:30 p.m., Exhibition lift until 6 p.m., and select terrain will be open later than usual. Merry-Go-Round will be serving food, drinks and DJ beats until 6 p.m.





Wayan Pop-Up with Cédric Vongerichten, Friday, Ajax Tavern

Wayan Pop-Up with Cédric Vongerichten at Ajax Tavern on Friday.

For one night only, a pop-up with Wayan at Ajax Tavern. The Manhattan-based restaurant by Chef Cédric Vongerichten offers Indonesian cuisine with a modern French flair. Wayan is Cédric’s first solo venture after partnering with his father, Chef Jean-Georges Vongerichten, on eateries in New York and Jakarta. The name originates from Bali, where each person receives one of four names based on birth order. Wayan is the name given to the first-born child — or, in this case, to the chef’s first independent culinary effort.

A four-course, family-style dinner at $125++ per person with an optional wine pairing for $105++. Reservations are available between 6 and 10 p.m.

For questions or reservations, contact dine@thelittlenell.com or 970.920.6331.

Guest Chef Pop-Up Dinner Series with Chef Chloe Gould, Saturday, Mawa’s Kitchen

Chef Mawa McQueen hosts Chicago- based Chef Chloe Gould, of Dixipura Kitchen, to Celebrate Women’s History Month at Mawa’s Kitchen on Saturday.

Chef Chloe Gould from DixiePura in Chicago will be celebrating Women’s History Month in Aspen for the latest Guest Chef Dinner Series.

Chef Chloe Gould and Chef Mawa McQueen will be creating a five-course menu of African and Southern Asian fusion cuisine.

$98 per person, Tax, beverages, gratuity additional.

Optional Wines paired by “Une Femme” Wines

A portion of the proceeds from Chef Chloe Gould dinner are going to Challenge Aspen

Reservation link or key words: Guest Chef dinner , Mawa’s Kitchen

Nostalgia Day, Thursday, March 23, the Mountain Chalet, 4:30 p.m.

Nostalgia Day with local author Jill Sheeley.

Jill Sheeley is celebrating her 42nd year of publishing books in Aspen.

Everyone is welcome. No cover charge. There will be free appetizers, music and a cash bar.

St. Paddy’s Day celebration, Friday, Snowmass

Ullrof Games returns for St Patrick’s Day in Snowmass.

Returning for a fourth year, the Ullrhof games is a match of the beer drinking titans at Ullrhof Restaurant at Snowmass. Teams compete in traditional games like beer pong, speed quarters, corn hole and stump for prizes and pride. The event includes a deck party, beer and food specials, a DJ, and prize giveaways.

https://www.aspensnowmass.com/visit/events/ullrhof-games

Want to play? Register your team of two by emailing Freddy Van Doorn at fvandoorn@aspensnowmass.com

“ALIVE — The Well Kind of Nightlife Shakti,” Thursday, March 23, TACAW, Basalt, 7:30 p.m.

Aspen Shakti at TACAW.

“ALIVE” combines the atmosphere of a nightclub with yoga and dance movement. The night will begin with the”Body Alive: experience guided by Jayne, DJ Bhakti Styler and the Shakti team of backup dancers. DJ Bhakti Styler will weave together world music, hip hop, Latin, pop and underground beats, aiming for a vibe of expansion, triumph, integration and liberation. The lights will be low the music loud.

No experience necessary to participate.

Tickets: https://tacaw.org/calendar/alive-the-well-kind-of-nightlife-shakti/

Mountain Fair T-shirt and poster design contest deadline approaching

2022 Winner of the Mountain Faire poster design contest: Maggie Summers Tarbert.

The 52nd annual Carbondale Mountain Fair poster design contest is off and running. The theme this year is “Where the Wild Things Grow,” celebrating the flora and fauna that inhabit the greater mountain community. Snowy peaks, rocky crags, lodgepole forests, rivers and streams — we share our backyard with wild neighbors who know every nook and cranny through paw, hoof, mycorrhiza, feather and fin.

Interested artists should:

Let their imaginations run wild.

Submit a well-developed concept for design along with at least three work samples. Handmade and digital entries are welcome. All non-digital submissions should have your contact info on the back.

Send images and/or questions to Brian Colley, brian@carbondalearts.com .

Submission deadline is April 3.

Glenwood Caverns St. Patrick’s Day party, Saturday

The mountain-top celebration will include live music from Oran Mor, performances from the Rocky Mountain Scots, traditional bagpipers, drummers, and Celtic dancers, green beer, corned beef and cabbage, and kid-friendly activities (including gold coin games).

Tickets start at $25 and are included with any park admission.