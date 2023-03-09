A&E Agenda

Casterline|Goodman Gallery will host artist David Yarrow for a reception, presentation and book signing Tuesday, March 14, at 4 p.m.

David Yarrow, Tuesday, March 14, 4-7 p.m. Casterline|Goodman Gallery (611 East Cooper Ave. location)

The Casterline|Goodman Gallery is the exclusive gallery of Yarrow photography in Aspen and is hosting a reception, presentation, and book signing with artist David Yarrow open to the public.

4 p.m. — Presentation by David Yarrow and Book Signing

5-7 p.m. — Cocktail and Reception

ACES presents “Living with Wolves: Coexistance in Colorado,” Wednesday, March 15, 6-8 p.m.,Wheeler Opera House





A free, educational, artistic and entertaining evening about wolf re-introduction in the state and Roaring Fork Valley, including film, dance, and music. It culminates with a panel discussion and Q&A session about the reality of living with wolves. Questions for the Q&A can be submitted in advance of the event on aspennature.org.

ACES has invited a number of special guest speakers from across Colorado, each with a unique stakeholder perspective on this recently voted-upon ballot initiative. Attendees can talk with representatives from various organizations and grab a beer or snack during intermission.

This event also supports ACES’ educational program Tomorrow’s Voices, a free, non-partisan college-level course open to all Roaring Fork Valley high school students. Tomorrow’s Voices provides students with the agency to be active community contributors and is deeply connected to ACES’ mission of educating for environmental responsibility:

aspennature.org/activity/living-with-wolves-governance-of-goodwill/

Aspen Film’s “Independent By Nature: 32 Video Challenge” submissions open to April 2, voting April 10-16, winners announced April 16

Aspen Film SHORTSFEST: Video Challenge is now open for submissions.

Guidelines for videos:

Second place – $75 THINK TANK online store credit

online store credit Third place – $50 THINK TANK online store credit

Aspen Film’s Independent by Nature: 32 second Video Challenge

All Ages

Submissions through April 2

:32 or less (special kudos if you hit 32 seconds for the 32nd Shortsfest) show how you are Independent by Nature; the way you express yourself as independent and free

Keep it authentic, appropriate, and applicable to the spirit of the challenge

Horizontal or vertical orientation acceptable

Post video on IG, FB, TT, or email aspenfilm.edu.co@gmail.com

Must use hashtags: #independentbynature2023 and tag @aspenfilm

Save video as MP4 in case you are a finalist.

Top videos will be included in a compilation reel and voted on during Aspen Shortsfest, April 10-16

Winner announced on Sunday, April 16.

Grand prize is a CANON M50MKII Camera Kit and a THINK TANK SpeedTop 15 shoulder bag

Runner Up — $100 THINK TANK online store credit

Questions? Contact aspenfilm.edu.co@gmail.com

All ages may submit free online.

Grand Prize for first place: Canon M50MKII Camera Kit.

Marilyn Lowely, “Greater Than the Sum,” opening reception, Friday, 5-7 p.m.; artist talk moderated by Teresa Booth Brown Tuesday, March 21, at 5:30 p.m., The Art Base, Basalt.

“EMMA SPEAKS,” 1482×1977 by local artist Marilyn Lowey, will be on exhibit at The Art Base in Basalt.

The Art Base presents Aspen-based artist Marilyn Lowey for a solo exhibition in the Alpenglow Exhibition Space.

“Greater than Sum” is an exhibition of tableaus that invite the viewer to experience the play of illusion, abstraction, and the instability of meaning as the works’ appearance evolves from moment to moment. Their ethereal nature suggests the transcendent or spiritual, while their ephemerality introduces a temporal element, the unfolding of an experience through time. Aspects of family power dynamics and childhood history, sometimes difficult in nature, occasionally inform my choice of objects and so bring to the pieces my own story alongside more universal interpretations.

Jackie Greene (duo) March 12, 8 p.m., TACAW

Jackie Greene will perform at TACAW on March 12.

Americana and roots singer-songwriter Jackie Greene is a jack of all trades and an artist who can croon over soulful piano ballads and shred a bluesy guitar solo (like he did as the lead guitarist for The Black Crowes in 2013). Greene’s last EP “The Modern Lives — Vol 2” on Blue Rose Music) finds him at a new chapter in his life: his first months of fatherhood, time off his relentless touring circuit, and a cross-country move from Brooklyn to his birthplace of northern California.

This new collection of six original songs is a thematic extension imbued with a Brooklyn basement DIY feel and ethos. He is a student of American music, transfixed upon its progression through time, as well as how regional sounds fit in a contemporary context. Whereas “Vol 1” saw Greene experiment with the Delta blues as a canvas for his examinations of modern society, “Vol 2” sees him embrace the sounds of the bluegrass and folk tapes of his youth: tacaw.org/calendar/jackie-greene-duo/

“Magic Angle Graphene: The Twist and Shout of Quantum Materials” with Pablo Jarillo-Herrero, Wednesday, March 15, 5:30 p.m., Aspen Center for Physics

Among the most fascinating states of matter are those where individual constituents (for example, electrons) interact strongly with each other. However, the understanding of strongly-interacting quantum matter has challenged physicists for decades. The discovery five years ago of superconductivity in magic angle twisted bilayer graphene has led to the emergence of a new materials platform to investigate strongly interacting physics, namely moiré quantum matter. These systems exhibit a plethora of quantum phases, such as correlated insulators, superconductivity, magnetism, ferroelectricity, and more.

In this talk, Jarillo-Herrero will review some of the recent advances in the field, focusing on the newest generation of moiré quantum systems, where correlated physics, superconductivity, and other phases can be studied. He will end the talk with an outlook of some exciting directions in this emerging field.