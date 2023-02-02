A&E Agenda

The Peking Acrobats will perform at The Wheeler on Feb. 7.

The Peking Acrobats’ all-new production features performers from The Shanghai Circus to create a Chinese acrobatic extravaganza unlike any other, spokespeople said.

Performing daring maneuvers atop a precarious pagoda of chairs and displaying their technical prowess at such arts as trick-cycling, juggling, and gymnastics, they push the limits of human ability, defying gravity with displays of contortion, flexibility, and control. The art form has been transformed from its simple “folk art” roots to the spectacular entertainment we see today, according to the literature.

For more info, visit wheeleroperahouse.com

Join Swedish chefs Marcus Nemrin and Jonas Hartwig will put on a Sofiero Castle Chef’s Dinner at the Hotel Jerome.

Swedish chefs Marcus Nemrin and Jonas Hartwig, along with wine director Kurt Inge Ecklund — who together helm the historic Sofiero Castle — will present the Sofiero Castle Chef’s Dinner on Feb. 9-11 Inspired by local Scandinavian ingredients, their five-course menu promises a night of flavor exploration.

For more information, visit aubergeresorts.com/hoteljerome/experiences/sofiero-castle-dinner/

Aspen’s Explore Booksellers events

Tuesday, Feb, 7, at 9:30 a.m.: Aspen City Council candidate forum

City Council candidates Bill Guth, Sam Rose, and Skippy Mesirow will be answering questions about their candidacies.

Aspen’s Adam Frisch, running against incumbent Lauren Boebert in Colorado District 3, talks to his supporters at a watch party at Belly Up Aspen on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, in Aspen. (Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times)

Wednesday, Feb. 8 at 4:30 p.m.: Adam Frisch

Former Aspen City Council member Adam Frisch, who recently lost the closest election in the nation to U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert, will be at Explore on in an interview with Ken Adelman, the deputy U.N. ambassador and director of the U.S. Arms Control and Disarmament Agency under Ronald Reagan. They’ll be talking about Frisch’s campaign, the state of politics in the country today, and entertain audience questions.

DJ Naka G on the decks.

Snowmass Live presents après with DJ Naka G, Friday, 3-7 p.m., The Collective and Mawita Restaurant

Naka G has earned passport stamps from events in countries around the globe.

Ice Skating Disco Party with Romy Ancona, Saturday, 3-7 p.m., The Rink

Romy Ancona will be spinning tunes during this week’s skating disco party. Skaters are encouraged to dress up and skate around to the music. Weather and ice conditions permitting.

Snowmass Live Presents a DJ Set with Romy Ancona, Sunday, 1-5 p.m., The Collective and Mawita Restaurant

Romy Ancona is a self-taught musician making his way through the Hollywood, South Bay, and Las Vegas club circuits as an electronic music producer and performer.

Homecoming: Ski Mountaineering in the Chilean Andes with Aidan Goldie-Ahumada Tuesday, Feb. 7, from 7 to 8 p.m. at The Collective Hall in Snowmass Base Village.

During the summer of 2022, Goldie-Ahumada left the valley to gain a deeper cultural understanding of his home country, Chile, through travel, environmental justice, and ski-mountaineering. On this month-long trip, he explored corners of the country and found all types of snow conditions along the way. During this Wild Perspective, he’ll break down the details of his trip, the ecology of the Chilean Andes, and how to find snow in the austral winter.