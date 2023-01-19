A&E Agenda: Film screenings, live music, art exhibitions and more in the valley

Connor Ryan partners with 5Point Film for a weekend retreat at Beyul, Jan. 27 & 28.

Courtesy

5Point Film & Beyul Retreat offer weekend of film, adventure, and with professional skier Connor Ryan, Jan. 27 and 28

Beyul Retreat and 5Point Adventure Film are combining forces to create a winter weekend full of

mountain activities, films, and gourmet food. The weekend getaway in the Frying

Pan River Valley with over 32 acres features a tour via snowshoes, cross country, or backcountry skis. Cowboy curling or yoga class, followed by a sauna, also available.

Connor Ryan, professional skier and activist, will screen his award-winning film, Spirit of the Peaks,

accompanied by a fireside Q&A. The Beyul chefs will prepare cuisine featuring organic,

local, sustainable, and seasonal ingredients.

https://beyulretreat.com/the-property

The New York Philharmonic will perform at TACAW on Thursday, Jan. 26.

Courtesy The Arts Campus at Willits

New York Philharmonic String Quartet, Jan. 26, 8 p.m., doors open at 7:30 p.m, $60

The New York Philharmonic String Quartet presents the following program at TACAW:





Mozart — String Quartet No. 19 in C Major K.465 “Dissonance”

Joel Thompson — “In Response to the Madness”

Webern — Langsamer Satz

Beethoven — String Quartet No. 11 in F Minor Op. 95 “Serioso”

https://tacaw.org/calendar/new-york-philharmonic-string-quartet-dinner-show/

Elk and other big game animals may get caught in corridors that take them to their winter habitat that is now developed and no longer a place for food and shelter.

Rick Spitzer/For the Vail Daily

ACES Naturalist Nights speaker series: Wednesday, Jan. 25, 6-7 p.m., Third Street Center, and Thursday, Jan. 26, 6-7 p.m., Hallam Lake

Where Wildlife Meets the Road — Advancing Safe Passages in the RFV, with Julia Kintsch, founder of ECO-resolutions, an ecological resources firm, and Cecily DeAngelo, director of Roaring Fork Safe Passages.

Around the world, wildlife crossings are increasingly being built to help reduce vehicle collisions with wildlife while allowing animals to safely cross under or over a roadway to access the habitat and resources they need to survive.

DeAngelo and Kintsch and will discuss wildlife’s need for connectivity across roads; how wildlife crossings can create safer roads for wildlife and motorists; and steps being taken in Colorado — and specifically in the Roaring Fork Valley — to advance safe passages for wildlife.

The Way We Are celebrates Women Artists in the Roaring Fork Valley

Courtesy

The Way We Are: Women of the Roaring Fork Valley, mixed-media exhibition featuring female creatives

The Way We Are is a mixed-media exhibition featuring the work of women creatives with a connection to the Roaring Fork Valley. Carbondale Clay Center highlights the voices of a variety of female artists creating works ranging from ceramics to painting, textiles to encaustic, and more.

Participating artists are Tammi Lane, Mary Ballou, Liz Heller, Lori Dresner, Ishara Sweeney, Cate Tallmadge, Agneta Wettergren, Erin Rigney, K Rhynus Cesark, Hannah Stoll, Eden Marsh, Summers Moore, and Kathy Honea.

The exhibition will be on display at the center’s gallery until Feb. 24 with a First Friday opening reception on Feb. 3 from 6-8 p.m. Learn more at http://www.carbondaleclay.org/gallery .

Pitkin County Library Cinema, Friday, The Inspection, doors open at 7 p.m., show at 7:30

In Elegance Bratton’s film, inspired by his own story of a young, gay Black man rejected by his mother and with few options for his future joining the Marines, the main character is found doing whatever it takes to succeed in a system that would cast him aside.

“Marks an accomplished narrative feature debut for writer-director Elegance Bratton, who draws on his own story to create one of the most stirring portraits of queer Black masculinity since Moonlight.” — Hollywood Reporter. A “Special Presentation” at this year’s Denver Film Festival. Ends at 9:20 p.m. (USA, 2022) R.

Drag Queen Bingo Brunch Comes to Snowmass this Winter Brunches on Jan. 22, Feb. 19, and March 19; Proceeds Benefit AspenOUT.

Courtesy

Drag Queen Bingo Brunch returns to Snowmass,on Sunday

Hosted by Aspen’s Kendra Matic and paired with live music from Romy Ancona, Drag Queen Bingo Brunch is coming to Snowmass this winter to celebrate the valley’s diverse community.

Brunches are scheduled for 12:30-2 p.m. on Sundays, Jan. 22, Feb. 19, and March 19 at The Collective Hall in Snowmass Base Village. The cost is $25 for two cards with proceeds benefiting Aspen Out, in partnership with Gay Ski Week.