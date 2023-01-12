A&E Agenda

The X Games logo is seen at Buttermilk Ski Area.

Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times

X Games Aspen 2023 announces X Fest lineup

X Games Aspen 2023 welcomes fans back to Buttermilk from Jan. 27-29 with world-class action sports competitions, free musical performances from Kaskade, Yung Gravy, Night Tales, MOD SUN, MADDS, and girlfriends, as well as an all-new interactive X Fest Snow festival experience.

Kaskade and Night Tales will kick off opening night of X Games Aspen with free performances before the Ski Knuckle Huck live broadcast on ESPN. On Saturday, Yung Gravy and MOD Sun will heat up Buttermilk with performances leading into Men’s Snowboard Big Air. To close out the weekend, girlfriends and MADDS will perform on Sunday afternoon.

As always, X Games Aspen 2023 competitions, music performances, and X Fest are free to the public. Those wishing to elevate their experience can purchase Superfan, XIP, and XIP Lux passes. For more information, visit http://www.XGames.com .

The Food and Wine Classic display inside the Grand Tasting tent last year at Wagner Park in downtown Aspen. Bobby Flay, Marcus Samuelsson, and Carla Hall are among the all-star talent joining the year’s festivities.

Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times

40th annual Food & Wine Tickets go on sale Jan. 18





Tickets will go on sale Jan. 18 for the 40th annual Food & Wine Classic in Aspen, scheduled for June 16-18. The event aims to bring the best in the culinary and hospitality industries to Aspen for a three-day epicurean experience with culinary leaders, wine experts, and beverage connoisseurs.

Bobby Flay, Marcus Samuelsson, and Carla Hall are among the all-star talent joining the year’s festivities. Tickets will be available for purchase beginning at 10 a.m. on Jan. 18 at classic.foodandwine.com .

Deborah Roberts at Anderson Ranch, Jan. 19, 5:30-6:30 p.m

A conversation with visiting artist Deborah Roberts at Anderson Ranch is scheduled for Jan. 19, during her visit this month until Jan. 21. Roberts is a mixed-media artist whose work challenges the notion of ideal beauty. Her work has been exhibited internationally across the United States and Europe.

Her work is in the collections of the Whitney Museum of American Art, New York; Brooklyn Museum, New York; The Studio Museum in Harlem; LACMA, Los Angeles; the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts, Richmond, Va.; Guggenheim Museum, New York; and the Blanton Museum of Art, Austin, Texas.

Visiting-artist lectures are free, open to the public, and available in person or via livestream. Registration is required for attendance. A buffet dinner will be served for $25 per person immediately following the lecture.

Stephen Buchmann, Explore Booksellers, Jan. 14, 4:30 p.m

Professor of Entomology and of Ecology and Evolutionary Biology at the University of Arizona Stephen Buchmann will be at Explore on Saturday at 4:30 p.m. to talk about his latest book, What A Bee Knows, and those previous illuminating the roles bees and flowers play in our ecology.

He has been on NPR’s Science Friday, and reviews of his books have appeared in The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, Time, and Discover.

Drag Queen Bingo Brunch Comes to Snowmass Jan. 15, Jan. 22, Feb. 19 and March 19. Proceeds benefit AspenOUT

Courtesy

Drag Queen Bingo Brunch comes to Snowmass, Jan. 15

Hosted by Aspen’s Kendra Matic and paired with live music from Romy Ancona, Drag Queen Bingo Brunch is coming to Snowmass this winter to celebrate the valley’s diverse community.

Brunches are scheduled for 12:30-2 p.m. on Sundays, Jan. 15 and 22, Feb. 19, and March 19 at The Collective Hall in Snowmass Base Village. The cost is $25 for two cards with proceeds benefiting Aspen Out, in partnership with Gay Ski Week.

Snowmass Live Winter Comedy Series, Jan. 18, 7:30 p.m. ($10): Noah Gardenswartz

Noah Gardenswartz is a New York-based comedian and writer. When not on tour, he performs regularly at the Comedy Cellar in New York City and is a writer on Amazon’s Emmy and Golden-Globe winning show The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. He has his own Comedy Central special, and has appeared on The Late Late Show with James Corden and twice on Conan.

Additionally, he was a semifinalist on NBC’s Last Comic Standing and has released two chart-topping comedy albums, Blunt and White Men Can’t Joke. Before turning to stand-up, he worked as a journalist, hedge fund day trader, elementary school teacher, and even grew weed.

Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park is hosting its inaugural Fire and Ice Festival on Saturday, Jan. 21, from 4 to 7 p.m.

Courtesy

Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park’s inaugural Fire and Ice Festival on Saturday, Jan. 21, 4-7 p.m.

Visitors will see live ice carvings from Colorado Ice Works , including a larger-than-life ice castle and ice slide for sliding, a fire/ice tower, and interactive sculptures, spokespeople said. There will also be fire dance shows from Dance of the Sacred Fire and live music from The Missing Link Band. Food and drink specials will be available, including churro sundaes, apple pie fireball shots, and a beer cheese pretzel burger. As a bonus, sneak peek live ice carving will take place on Friday, Jan. 20.

For more information, visit https://www.glenwoodcaverns.com/fire-ice-festival/ .