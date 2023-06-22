A&E Agenda

Jazz Aspen Snowmass June Experience underway through Sunday

Rebirth Brass Band will close out the JAS June Experience on Sunday. Courtesy photo

12 Venues – 40+ Performances – 1 Pass

JAS has grown from a simple, three-day event in Aspen to a complex set of multi-day festivals in Aspen. A summer series of weekly performances, diverse year-round music education programs, and the addition of the JAS Café, featuring outstanding jazz musicians throughout the year.

Your June Experience pass allows entrance to performances in all participating venues, including Belly Up, Wheeler Opera House and Lobby, 39 Degrees at W Hotel, Limelight Hotel, Bon Bon, Sterling Lounge, Here House, Felix Roasting Co., Bad Harriet, Hotel Jerome, and Aspen Art Museum. VIP passes also include dinner and shows at the Durant St. VIP tent (across from Rubey Park).

For tickets: axs.com/series/17447/2023-jas-june-experience-tickets?skin=jasaspen





‘Beautiful: The Carole King Musical,’ presented by Theatre Aspen, through July 8

Julia Knitel will return to the role of Carole King this summer in Theatre Aspen’s production of ‘Beautiful: The Carole King Musical.’ Courtesy photo

“Beautiful” tells the story of Carole King’s remarkable rise to stardom, from being part of a hit songwriting team with her husband, Gerry Goffin, to her relationship with fellow writers and best friends Cynthia Weil and Barry Mann, to becoming one of the most successful solo acts in popular music history.

For more information and tickets: theatreaspen.org/beautiful-carole-king-musical

Pride Dance Party hosted by Pattie Gonia, TACAW, Friday, 8:30 p.m.

Pattie Gonia will host a Pride Dance Party at TACAW Friday. Courtesy photo

Pattie Gonia (she/they) is a drag queen, environmentalist and advocate for inclusivity and diversity in the outdoors. She is well known for their outdoor feats like climbing, skiing, surfing, and hiking all in drag. She founded the Pattie Gonia Community which exists to uplift LGBTQIA+ people and allies in the outdoors through events, Pride festivals, and outdoor programming. She’s also the co-founder of the Outdoorist Oath — a non-profit that works for intersectional action for planet, inclusion, and adventure. Recently, she founded the Queer Outdoor and Environmental Job Board — a free tool queer individuals can use to get hired and therefore diversify the fields.

Together with her community, they’ve fundraised over 1 million dollars for LGBTQIA+, BIPOC, and environmental non-profits, completed thousands of miles of hiking and backpacking, and raised awareness about the ongoing environmental crisis through their film projects like “Birds Tell Us ” and “Everything to Lose. ” Pattie’s drag itself is a personal journey of self identity, sustainability, and queering traditional masculine outdoor narratives to explore the natural world.

For more information and tickets: tacaw.org/calendar/pride-dance-party-hosted-by-pattie-gonia

Pavement art installation and community celebration, Sunday 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Roaring Fork artist Chris Erickson has been tapped to lead creative on upcoming public art project. Chris Erickson/Courtesy photo

The City of Aspen and the Aspen Ideas Festival have partnered to create a temporary street mural dedicated to increasing pedestrian safety and engaging the community in public art. Bordering the iconic Dancing Fountain and the Wheeler Opera House, this pavement art will be installed in the street on the corner of S. Mill St. and Hyman Ave. on the opening weekend of Aspen Ideas Festival.

Community members and Aspen Ideas Festival attendees are invited to help paint the mural on June 25 (weather permitting). Sign up to paint here .

Roaring Fork Valley artist Chris Erickson will design the mural and advise on the installation, given his experience in this form of public art. His work is rooted in a sense of place, and he has designed a mural that celebrates the idea of a community comprised of multiple voices and the connectedness between.

This project is part of a new initiative by the City of Aspen’s Red Brick Center for the Arts to develop a Public Art Plan , which includes robust community engagement so that residents may shape the program. This Pavement Art project will serve as a pilot project and invite conversation around how art can be facilitated in Aspen’s public spaces.

More info: redbrickaspen.com/calendar/aspenpavementart

Sunday Yoga in the Park, Paepcke Park, Sunday, 10:30 a.m.

Mountaintop yoga at Aspen Mountain with Aspen Shakti. Aspen Shakti/Courtesy photo

Aspen Shakti to lead yoga classes on Sundays: $35 members/$55 nonmembers with DJ Nova T.

Check the schedule and sign up for a class at aspenshakti.com . Outdoor Yoga Pass includes unlimited park and mountain top yoga for summer 2023.

Aspen Public Radio, Lawn Bash, Red Brick Center for the Arts, Wednesday, June 28, 3-6 p.m.

Aspen Public Radio

Join friends and fellow listeners for this fun, family-friendly gathering to celebrate our remarkable community at the Red Brick Center for the Arts lawn. New this year: Explore the ways you can get involved in volunteer opportunities with over a dozen non-profit organizations in the Roaring Fork Valley. Enjoy free special programming, inspirational conversations, and complimentary treats.

The event will be a celebration with complimentary treats (while supplies last) from Aspen Mini Donuts, Señor Mango, and Everybody Water. Meet the Aspen Public Radio team, tour the radio station, and see a live radio broadcast highlighting the event’s activities from out on the lawn.

Enjoy free, family-friendly programming throughout the afternoon thanks to partnerships with Carbondale Arts, who will be on-site with Rosybelle the Mobile Maker Bus, a dynamic, interactive, and accessible mobile arts classroom and maker space. DanceAspen will present a special dance performance live on the Red Brick lawn, and artists will welcome visitors with open studios throughout the Red Brick Center for the Arts.

At 5 p.m., the event will conclude at the main stage in front of Aspen Public Radio’s studios with a robust panel discussion on America’s food ecosystem, presented in partnership with Aspen Film. Moderated by 1A host Jenn White, Food and Country film director Laura Gabbert will be joined by a panel of local experts for a discussion exploring some of the big themes of the film — ranchers, farmers, chefs all dealing with changes in the food ecosystem throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, leading to serious questions about how we can do better; with innovators attempting to shake up political and social divides as they explore where our food comes from and how fragile America’s food system has become.

To reserve film tickets: aspenfilm.org/event/food-and-country

Aspen Community Pride Party, David Karetsky Music Lawn (outside Benedict Music Tent), Thursday, June 29, 4-6 p.m.

AspenOut will team up with W Aspen to host the first June Pride celebrations in the City’s history. Julie Bielenberg/The Aspen Times

The Inclusion, Diversity, Equity and Access Committee of the Aspen Music Festival & School presents a free inaugural Aspen Pride month celebration.

Featuring an amazing ice-cream sundae bar, lawn games facilitated by Dr. Zackarina Jenny-hoe, performances by the Bonedale Flashmob and the Mister Sisters, community partner booths, a “Drag Closet” hosted by the Roaring Fork Divas, dancing and fun, for the LGBTQIA+ community, friends, families and allies. Everyone welcome!

Lead support by: Jeff Grinspoon & Jon Foley and AspenOUT.