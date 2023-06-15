A&E Agenda

Free and open to the public Food & Wine Classic seminars, Friday, Wheeler Opera House

The Food & Wine Classic signs hang near the main tasting tents on Tuesday at Wagner Park in downtown Aspen. Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times

On Friday, there will be two open-to-the-public events that are a first-come, first-serve to the public behind Food & Wine pass holders. Seating is limited, and all attendees must be at least 21 years old to attend.

Friday, 10 a.m.

APM’s Splendid Table Live

Hosted by Francis Lam featuring Chandra Ram, Khushbu Shah, Tiffany Derry, and Wanda Mann

Friday, 3 p.m.

How 3 NBA Stars’ Brands Are Changing the Wine Industry For the Better

Guest speakers: Carmelo Anthony, Tiquette Bramlett, Ashley Combs, Channing Frye, and Asani Swann; moderated by CJ McCollum.

“Growing Up Aspen: Adventures of the Unsupervised,” author talk, Explore Booksellers, Saturday, 4:30 p.m.





Young and free in Wagner Park. Growing up Aspen/Courtesy photo

Reminicences of Aspen in the ’70s and ’80s as recounted by four friends who grew up here — Andy Collen, Chris Pomeroy, Dean Jackson, and Lo Semple — in the new book, “Growing Up Aspen: Adventures of the Unsupervised.” Before Prada, Gucci, and paparazzi. Back when Aspen was like Mayberry in the mountains but with John Denver, Nick DeWolf, and Ted Bundy.

These intimate recollections of the contributors’ personal experiences capture the essence of small town living and the importance of community. Through their stories, we see how their lives are intertwined with the evolution of their beloved town. A must-read for anyone who has experienced the transformative power of growing up in a tight-knit community. Time travel back to the days when John Denver played softball for Aspen State Teachers College and meet some of the characters behind the scenes of what once was Aspen.

Mountaintop Yoga returns, Monday, June 19, 10:30-11:30 a.m.

Aspen Mountain Yoga returns on Monday. Courtesy photo

Aspen Shakti to lead yoga classes Monday-Friday, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Wedding deck, atop Aspen Mountain. Register ahead at Aspenshakti.com . Cost: 1 lift ticket + $20 cash donation (of which 50% will go to Aspen Skiing Company’s Caring for the Community Fund.) Mats are provided. Bring sunscreen and water.

Resnick Center for Herbert Bayer Studies re-opens Tuesday, June 20, with two exhibitions

Resnick Center For Herbert Bayer Studies will reopen with two new exhibitions on Tuesday, June 20. Brent Moss Photography/Courtesy Photo

1. Concept of a Visualist: Herbert Bayer’s World Geo-Graphic Atlas

On view in the Resnick Center for Herbert Bayer Studies, this exhibition examines Herbert Bayer’s 1953 “World Geo-Graphic Atlas,” a landmark work of visual education and modernist design. Marking the seventieth anniversary of the atlas’ publication, this is the first exhibition devoted to this groundbreaking and influential work that has come to occupy a key place within graphic-design history. In addition to exploring his contributions to map design and scientific illustration, “Concept of a Visualist” provides new insights into Herbert Bayer’s larger body of artwork and highlights the atlas’s continued relevance for audiences today.

2. Charting Space: Herbert Bayer’s World Geo-Graphic Atlas at 70

“Charting Space: Herbert Bayer’s World Geo-Graphic Atlas at 70” is on view in the Resnick Gallery located in the Doerr-Hosier Center. Intended for visitors of all ages, but particularly for K-12 youths, the installation uses Bayer’s atlas as a springboard to explore current issues related to our world including, travel, natural resources, population, and conservation. Making use of interactive elements and multimedia experiences, the layout unfolds in three sections focusing on the themes that Bayer used to visualize the world for readers: the observable universe; the planet Earth; and individual states and countries.

Summer Hours: June 20-July 1, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., open daily. July 2-August, noon-5 p.m., Tuesday through Sunday.

Guided tours offered Tuesdays and Thursdays starting July 6 at 12:30 p.m.

Admission is free. Reserve spot below:

eventbrite.com/e/tour-concept-of-a-visualist-herbert-bayers-world-geo-graphic-atlas-tickets-652365923037

Aspen Film and AspenOUT, Isis Theatre, Wednesday, June 21, 7:30 p.m.

In honor of LGBTQ Pride Month, Aspen Film has partnered with AspenOUT to present musical feature film “The Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert .” This event is free to the public. In order to attend, provide your full name, as well as the name of any guests.

Equity Speaker Series, Pattie Gonia, TACAW, Thursday, June 22, 6:30 p.m.

Pattie Gonia will be appearing at TACAW as part of the Equity Speaker Series on Thursday, June 22. Courtesy photo

Presented in Partnership with MANAUS .

Put On Your Boots, We Have Work To Do: Taking Intersectional Action for People and Planet

In their keynote, intersectional environmentalist and drag queen Pattie Gonia (she/they) will share their unlikely journey to becoming Pattie, define intersectional environmentalism and help you create your personalized action compass to advocate for people and the planet. She will also help us discover the ways we can be guided by nature in order to move through the work of advocacy and activism. This keynote will be a lively, queer, and interactive opportunity to learn. and yes, there will be a drag performance or two.

This event will include a presentation by Pattie, audience Q&A and a drag performance. Free with RSVP.

For more info: tacaw.org/calendar/equity-speaker-series-pattie-gonia

Bio

Gonia is a drag queen, environmentalist, and advocate for inclusivity and diversity in the outdoors. She is well-known for their outdoor feats like climbing, skiing, surfing, and hiking all in drag. She founded the Pattie Gonia Community, which exists to uplift LGBTQIA+ people and allies in the outdoors through events, Pride festivals, and outdoor programming. She’s also the co-founder of the Outdoorist Oath , a non-profit that works for intersectional action for planet, inclusion, and adventure. Recently, she founded the Queer Outdoor and Environmental Job Board , a free tool queer individuals can use to get hired and, therefore, diversify the fields.

Together with her community, they’ve fundraised over $1 million for LGBTQIA+, BIPOC, and environmental non-profits, completed thousands of miles of hiking and backpacking and raised awareness about the ongoing environmental crisis through their film projects like “Birds Tell Us” and “Everything to Lose. ” Pattie’s drag itself is a personal journey of self identity, sustainability, and queering traditional masculine outdoor narratives to explore the natural world.

Joy Cioci pop-up, 22 Pyramid Road, Aspen, June 21-23, 11 a.m.-6 p.m.

Joy Cioci will hold a private shopping event next week in Aspen. Courtesy photo

Cioci started her namesake collection in New York ten years ago and has dressed the likes of Brooklyn Decker , Chrissy Teigan , Meghan Markle , and Lindsay Hubbard . During the pandemic, Cioci switched gears, devoting her time to designing custom couture wedding dresses for private clients and is now back with her RTW collection and custom pieces with her best friend Hayley Gentry.

This current collection, “Sparkle and Shine,” feels like an elevated new chapter for the designer duo all while highlighting the brand’s key features. Hand-stitched crystals and shiny satin highlight the red-carpet-ready pieces alongside more elevated satin basics for which the brand has become known. The collection features crystal gowns, floral lace bodysuits, tulle dresses, and chic jeweled two pieces this collection will make anyone dazzle guests at their next holiday event. This collection is designed for jet setters ready to take on the night at their holiday destinations, as both Joy and Hayley are avid travelers.

Please RSVP to katie@joycioci.com

The Gant celebrates 50th anniversary with new summer offerings

The Gant rooftop terrace. Courtesy photo

Rocky Mountain High Tea: Aspen’s only rooftop high tea begins this summer. The Gant’s Rocky Mountain High Tea offers a twist to a timeless tradition, with an array of savory bites and sweet delights paired with breathtaking views of Aspen Mountain. The menu features gourmet teas from local partners Two Leaves & a Bud. Spirited and spirit free options are available. High Tea is offered daily from noon to 4 p.m., with reservations requested 48 hours in advance. View menu details and make reservations online here .

. Winedown Wednesdays: Beginning June 14, guests, visitors, and locals alike are invited to the rooftop to enjoy Wine Down Wednesdays — a weekly happy hour from 4-7 p.m. with live music, staple $5 beers, $7 glasses of wine, $12 cocktails, and $20 burger and a beer pricing plus rotating food and drink specials.

Weekend Bottomless Mimosas: Sweeten the weekend with $50 bottomless mimosas ideal for poolside lounging, apres-adventure, or rooftop brunching every summer Saturday and Sunday from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Pepperjack’s beginning June 3. *Two-hour maximum.

Marble Distilling’s 8th Anniversary celebrates with monthlong scavenger hunt

Campfire Martini Marble Distillery. Courtesy

80 “Messages in a Bottle” will be placed around the valley with daily hints on Facebook and Instagram to help you locate the minis and messages to redeem for full-size bottles at the distillery.

8 Years = 80 bottles with the 80th winner receiving an experience at The Distillery Inn including two room nights, a “Distillers Tour,” and tasting for two including a visit to Marble’s whiskey barrel house and tasting samples of an aged, barreled whiskey not yet released to the public.

How to Play: Get daily clues on social; post your search findings on FB and IG, tag Marble, and share your discovery; redeem in person at the Distillery for your full bottle prize.

Instagram: @marbledistillingco