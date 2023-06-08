A&E Agenda

Aspen Saturday market returns on Saturday, 8:30 a.m.-2 p.m.

Aspen’s annual Saturday Farmers Market returns on Saturday and runs into October. The Aspen Times/File photo

Since 1998, the Saturday Aspen Farmers Market has been a tradition for strolling and buying Colorado-grown produce and Colorado-produced artisan products.

The market offers Colorado-grown fruits, vegetables, bread, meats, jams, and more as well as a food court for lunch or a snack.

7th annual Snowmass Rendezvous, Saturday, 2-6 p.m., live music 6 p.m.

Snowmass Rendezvous returns on Saturday. Kaya Williams/The Snowmass Sun

Snowmass Rendezvous returns to Snowmass for its seventh year. Exploration, games, bottomless adult beverages, tastings, and live music. Tickets give access to multiple Rendezvous venues around the village, complete with unlimited wine, beer, and spirit tastings, outdoor gear activations, games, and more. End the evening with a free concert on Fanny Hill, presented by Two Parts. The concert features Goodnight, Texas, an American folk rock band, taking the stage at 7:30 p.m., with opener Extra Gold kicking things off at 6 p.m. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. gosnowmass.com/event/snowmass-rendezvous





Explore Booksellers presents swimmer/author Matt Moseley, Saturday, 4:30-6 p.m.

Matt Moseley’s latest book, “Soul is Waterproof: Adventure Swimming and Stories of Water,” takes us on his long-distance swims, down rivers, across lakes, passing along essential life lessons, and showing us why water will be the defining issue of our times. He uses swimming as a way to tell stories about rivers, lakes, and oceans and bring attention to water. It’s a meditation on and celebration of Earth’s life-giving resource. He travels the world to bring attention to various aspects of water. American Rivers, Pete McBride, and Mayor Torre will be at this event.

Comedian Shane Torres, TACAW, Saturday, 8 p.m.

Comedian Shane Torres will bring his act to TACAW on Saturday. Courtesy photo

Shane Torres is a standup comedian, writer, actor, and podcaster. Originally from Fort Worth, Texas, he landed in Portland, Oregon, and began his comedy career. He has performed on festivals all over the globe, including Montreal’s Just For Laughs, Comedy Central’s Clusterfest, San Francisco Sketchfest, Bonnaroo, Outsidelands, Bumbershoot, Moontower Comedy Festival in Austin, Red Clay Comedy Festival, High Plains in Denver, Laughingskull, New York Comedy Festival, Laughfest, and many more.

His television appearances to date have included Conan twice, Comedy Central Half Hour Special, IFC’S Comedy Bang Bang, NBC’S Last Comic Standing (barely), Tru Tv’s Comedy Knockout, NBC’s Red Nose Day, and Ron White’s Comedy Salute To The Troops on CMT. He has been heard on such popular podcasts such as Savage Love, All Fantasy Everything, Comedy Bang Bang, Doug Loves Movies, and Bertcast. He tours frequently across the states and can often be found performing in a comedy club, theaters, and music venues near you. In March of 2019, his Comedy Central web series “Shane Torres Conquers Fear” is being released.

He has been reviewed by numerous media outlets, including The New York Times, Onion AV Club, GQ UK, and more. His album “Established 1981” came out in September 2017 on Comedy Central records

More info and tickets: tacaw.org/calendar/comedian-shane-torres

“Aspen Queen” Kendra Matic returns as host of The Collective’s Drag Queen Bingo Brunch Series this summer in Snowmass, Sunday, The Collective, 12:30-2 p.m.

Drag Bingo Brunch with Kendra returns to Snowmass on Sunday. David Clifford/Courtesy photo

Following a successful sold-out winter season, Kendra Matic is set to return as host of The Collective’s Drag Queen Bingo Brunch Series this summer. Celebrating the valley’s diverse community, the brunches are scheduled from 12:30-2 p.m. on Sundays, June 11, July 16, Aug.13, and Sept. 10 in The Collective Hall in Snowmass Base Village. Cost is $25 per bingo card, and each participant will receive two cards, ensuring plenty of opportunities to win fabulous prizes throughout the afternoon. Attendance is on a first-come, first-served basis.

For more information, visit thecollectivesnowmass.com , email info@thecollectivesnowmass.com , or call 970-924-6054.

Anderson Ranch Arts Center guest faculty lecture: Rafael Fajardo and Aspen Golan, Sunday, 7-8 p.m.

Fajardo, Seeds of Solitude. Courtesy image

Rafael Fajardo is an artist, designer, researcher, and educator. Through his collaborative, SWEAT, he has been creating boundary-blurring video games as an art form since the year 2000. These games have been exhibited in museums and festivals worldwide. His research and creative projects have been funded by the National Science Foundation, the National Endowment for the Humanities, by the Colorado Council on the Arts, and by MTV in excess of one million dollars. In 2004, I.D. Magazine named Fajardo among the top 50 designers in the United States. At the University of Denver, where he is an associate professor of emergent digital practices, he also serves as a founding member of the board of advisers for the Interdisciplinary Research Institute for the Study of (in)Equality (IRISE) and is core faculty of the LatinX Center. He earned both a BA and a BFA from The University of Texas at Austin, and an MFA from the Rhode Island School of Design. He was born in Colombia and migrated to the United States with his parents in 1968. He was raised in San Antonio, Texas. His earliest games, Crosser and La Migra, were featured in ReVisión, an exhibition at the Denver Art Museum on display through July 2022 that is reimagining 2,000 years of art history from what we now call Latin America.

Aspen Golann graduated from the furniture program at North Bennet Street School. She received the Mineck Furniture Fellowship in 2020 and has been published in Fine Woodworking, American Craft, Architectural Digest, and others. She was a studio fellow at the Center for Furniture Craftsmanship, a Windgate artist in residence at SDSU, and teaches woodworking across the United States.

Visiting Artist Lectures are free, open to the public, and available in person or via livestream. Registration is required for attendance. All on-campus workshop participants will be pre-registered for this event.

Aspen Art Museum & Aspen Shakti to team up for a collaboration that explores intentionality, movement, and breath as art, Aspen Art Museum rooftop, June 13, 8:30-9:45 a.m.

Aspen Shakti founder and owner Jayne Gottlieb. Courtesy photo

Aspen Shakti founder Jayne Gottlieb will lead participants through a 50-minute yogic movement experience inspired by The Hero’s Journey to embody life more artfully lived. Class will culminate with a sound bath and meditation to integrate. This experience is designed for all levels and ages. BYOM (Bring Your Own Mat.) Registration includes a complimentary coffee and pastry on the rooftop.

Gottlieb said, “We are honored and thrilled to collaborate with the AAM to open and expand people’s notion of ‘art.’ This yoga workshop explores the way we move, the depth of our breath, and the way we express our spirit and intentions through our bodies — literally making art out of the movement and flow of energy. The AAM has such a unique and powerful vibration. It will be a unique experience to move with awareness and breath within that space — we are delighted about this collaboration and hope this is just the first of many.”

Sign in here, or join as an Aspen Art Museum member to receive a discounted price at check out: aspenshakti.com/event/the-art-of-embodiment

Dance Aspen Summer Preview: Matthew Neenan, Aspen Art Museum rooftop, 3:30 p.m.

DanceAspen artists. DanceAspen/Courtesy photo

DanceAspen’s behind-the-scenes creative process in action as choreographer Matthew Neenan develops his new piece live, which will be featured in DanceAspen’s next performance.

A rare glimpse of the rehearsal process as a new dance performance piece takes shape in an intimate exchange between dancer and choreographer.