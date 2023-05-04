A&E Agenda:

Supper Club & Show: John McCutcheon, Saturday, 6 p.m., TACAW

Courtesy photo

TACAW is partnering with Epicure Catering to offer Supper Club & Show. Guest Chefs Julie and Allen Domingos are planning a culinary adventure in the lobby prior to the show. Patrons who don’t have a dinner reservation are welcome to purchase a standalone ticket for the show. Doors open for Supper Club at 5:45 p.m., meal served at 6.

John McCutcheon, roots/Americana: “No one remembers when the neighbors started calling the McCutcheons to complain about the loud singing from young John’s bedroom. It didn’t seem to do much good, though. For, after a shaky, lopsided battle between piano lessons and baseball (He was a mediocre pianist and an all-star catcher), he had ‘found his voice’ thanks to a cheap mail-order guitar and a used book of chords.”

His songwriting has been hailed by critics and singers around the globe. His 30 recordings have honors including seven Grammy nominations.

For tickets: acaw.org/calendar/john-mccutcheon





Drunken Hearts, Saturday, 8 p.m., Belly Up Aspen

Courtesy photo

While the 2020 pandemic spelled doom and gloom for many a musician, it signified a new beginning for Boulder-based roots artist Andrew McConathy.

The guitar-playing frontman, lead singer, and primary songwriter of the group known formerly as The Drunken Hearts initially thought a worldwide calamity meant the beginning of the end to a career he’s pursued since 2010. Then an angel of mercy from his past emerged, giving him a second chance to make things right in his life and his songs. McConathy’s story of give and take, rise and fall, and hope lost and found gets the personal treatment on “Reckless Ways of Living,” his new album coming out June 9, with a release show on June 10 at Meow Wolf in Denver.

For tickets: bellyupaspen.com/events/drunken-hearts

Country Day Night Live, Friday and Saturday, 5:30 p.m., Wheeler Opera House, Aspen

Aspen Country Day School will hold Countryday Night Live at The Wheeler Friday and Saturday.

Courtesy photo

Every year, Aspen Country Day School’s graduating Eighth Graders brainstorm together to create a concept for the annual musical. Guided by drama teacher Marci Sketch, they write the script, choose the songs, cast the parts, and work with younger grades to find just the right scene for each student’s personality. It is performed this year by children in Fourth through Eighth Grade.

More information: wheeleroperahouse.com/events

Aspen Fringe Festival Tickets on sale May 9

15th Annual Aspen Fringe Festival tickets go on sale on Thursday May 9.

Courtesy photo

Tickets for the 15th annual Aspen Fringe Festival go on sale on May 9. The festival will run June 9-10 at the Wheeler Opera House in Aspen. This year’s marks AFF’s first musical JuneFest and will feature musical theatre, dance, film, and opera, including award winning composer Craig Bohmler.

More information: http://www.aspenfringefestival.org

Interplay Art + Opera, now through May 19, The Art Base, Basalt

Courtesy photo

The Art Base and TACAW have partnered to bring Interplay: Art + Opera , an interdisciplinary, collaborative project conceived of by three Denver-Based performers — Kira Dills-DeSurra (mezzo-soprano), Leah Podzimek (soprano), and Jessica Nilles Kressin (piano) — to the Roaring Fork Valley. Fifteen contemporary artists of all mediums from the Roaring Fork Valley responded to the preview opera performance and will now be exhibiting their work at the Art Base through May 19. The same music will be performed live during the opening reception, so that audiences, artists, and musicians join together in sound and color, making for a multi-sensorial art experience.⁠

Masterpiece Mine, Tuesday May 9, 5:30-9:30 p.m., The Red Brick, Aspen

The Red Brick Center for the Arts in Aspen.

Anna Stonehouse/The Aspen Times |

April showers bring May flowers and fun paintings, too. Vincent Van Gogh loved to paint the beautiful flowers all around him. In this class, participants will reproduce one of his famous paintings.

All levels welcome. Art educator Lorraine Davis will walk attendees step by step to recreate this masterpiece.

$50 fee includes all supplies and instruction

For more information: redbrickaspen.com/calendar/2022/peploe-zcasy-6rkwy-3c2pc-kmkm7-hrk7z-79ck2-dz38k

Studio for Arts & Works open studio event, Thursday, May 9, 4-8 p.m., 525 Buggy Circle, Carbondale

Carbondale based SAW is hosting an open house on Thursday May 11.

Courtesy photo

Visit with local artists in their studios, share in the creative community, and find unique handmade gifts for Mother’s Day, Father’s Day, or other special occasions. Live music will start after 5 p.m. Light refreshments will be served, and this event is free and open to all. For more information, visit the S.A.W. website at sawcarbondale.com , or find Studio for Arts and Works on Facebook .