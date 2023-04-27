A&E Agenda

DJ Lo_G will perform on Friday night at Belly Up Aspen.

DJ Lo_G, Belly Up Aspen, Friday, 10 p.m.

It was a decade ago that Logan Garrison, better known as DJLo_G, first took the stage to spin sets for crowds in the snowy towns of Lake Tahoe and Aspen. Originally spinning sounds in the realm of glitch and bass music, he began to develop a passion for all things house as he returned to his home town and hasn’t looked back since. Over the years, he has become a fixture in the Aspen nightlife scene as he has found a home at Belly Up and regularly warms up the stage for some of dance music’s biggest artists, like The Chainsmokers, Chris Lake, Slow Magic, Nora En Pure, ZHU, and most recently, Fisher.

Aspen Art Museum, Youth Art Expo Opening Reception, Saturday, 10 a.m.

One of the creations of more than 1,000 exhibiting K–12 artists from 13 schools across the greater Roaring Fork Valley.

A day-long exhibition opening and party celebrating the creations of more than 1,000 exhibiting K–12 artists from 13 schools across the greater Roaring Fork Valley.

The ambitious Youth Art Expo features two museum floors of narrative objects created by students, video documentation of their creative process in the classroom, and the support and mentorship of the puppetry collectives Poncili Creación and MAPS.





The Puppets-Pancakes-Pajamas Opening Celebration invites participating artists to attend in their favorite pajamas or their own individual style.

Drop in anytime, everyone is welcome!

Register at aspenartmuseum.org .

11 a.m.–2 p.m.: Kid-sized pancakes and waffles with edible decorations

12-3 p.m.: Performances by Poncili Creación, MAPS, and participating teens

12–4 p.m.: Polaroid portraits by roller-skating photographers

2–6 p.m.: Hot chocolate, all day

4–6 p.m.: Interactive music experience by Soul Rhythm African Drumming

Library Cinema: “Triangle of Sadness,” Pitkin County Library, Saturday, 7 p.m., Tickets $10, cash only

In Ruben Östlund’s Palme d’Or winner, social hierarchy is turned upside down, revealing the tawdry relationship between power and beauty. Celebrity model couple Carl (Harris Dickinson) and Yaya (Charlbi Dean) are invited on a luxury cruise for the uber-rich, helmed by an unhinged boat captain (Woody Harrelson). What first appeared Instagrammable ends catastrophically, leaving the survivors stranded on a desert island and fighting for survival.

“Don’t go in expecting art-house intellectualism. The move is as loaded with fun as it is with social implications.” — Wall Street Journal.

An Academy Award Nominee Best Picture (USA, 2022). Ends at 10:15 p.m. Rated R



International Jazz Day Celebration, TACAW, Sunday, 10 a.m.

JAS and TACAW present Sammy Miller and the Congregation for International Jazz Day.

Jazz Aspen Snowmass (JAS) and TACAW are partnering up to present a full day of music, food, and celebration of International Jazz Day on Sunday, April 30. With a mix of free and ticketed events, the community is invited to participate.

The day will start with a Jazz Brunch in the TACAW Commons from 10 a.m.-1 p.m., catered by Epicure. Entertainment during the brunch will be a mixture of live music and streaming content from the International Jazz Day celebrations around the world.

Brunch tickets can be purchased at tacaw.org/calendar.

From 2-4 p.m. young jazz musicians from throughout the valley and beyond will take the TACAW main stage for the JAS Student Showcase. High School Jazz Bands from Aspen, Coal Ridge, Glenwood Springs, and Rifle will perform. The Showcase is free and open to the public.

Later that evening, Sammy Miller and the Congregation will bring a dose of joyful jazz performed with theatricality to the stage. The New York City-based collective has brought a new perspective of jazz to a new generation of listeners in their mission to “put the generosity back into jazz and bring art back to the people.”

Tickets for the 8 p.m. seated Sammy Miller and the Congregation performance are available now at tacaw.org/calendar.

In addition to the above events, TACAW will be live-streaming a variety of Jazz Day performances from across the world throughout the day. Live jazz will also be featured on the outdoor stage weather permitting.

NEW WAVE: SPE Student Exhibition, Anderson Ranch, May 2-26.

Montes Larez Bobbette “Reluctant Beloved”

In the spirit of featuring a new wave of artists emerging from the pandemic, The Society of Photographic Education’s West and Southwest Chapters invited all students (and recent grads) in these regions to submit work for New Wave, a juried traveling photography exhibition.

‎‎The work was selected by juror Nelson Chan, who selected “images that sparked my curiosity of the world and the medium, reinforced my love and longing for human interaction, and made me envious of the gumption it takes to bare it all to see or the bravery and sensitivity one must possess to photograph during a burial — which is reminiscent of Robert Frank’s photograph, Funeral, St. Helena. I leave this experience feeling humbled, inspired, and grateful to be a part of something so wondrous.”

‏‏‎ The selected work will be presented at Anderson Ranch Arts Center, as well as Solano Community College, California, and New Mexico State University. In order to keep this exhibition free for participants, selected artwork will be printed on-site at each exhibition space and displayed unframed. The prints will be on view at the institution only for the duration of the exhibition and destroyed afterward.

Roaring Fork Valley State of the Arts, TACAW, Tuesday, May 2, 9 a.m. (all day event)

A one-day symposium at TACAW covering the role and impact of the arts in our region. This gathering will feature workshops, networking, and engagement opportunities with state-level and local partners about shared and potential opportunities and challenges we’re all facing.

Discussion topics will be focused on how the arts shape the social, economic, and physical well-being of our community.

“It is an energizing and important time for Colorado’s arts and culture sector. As a non-profit that advances the creative economy by connecting arts and business, Colorado Business Committee for the Arts is delighted to participate in this symposium and share ways to engage in statewide advocacy. Together, we can elevate the role and impact of the arts, which has positive ripple effects into every local community in Colorado,” said Meredith Badler.

During the event, participants will be able to hear from state-level partners, including Colorado Creative Industries, Colorado Business Committee for the Arts, as well as local experts in funding for non-profits, Latino engagement and arts education. Workshops and breakout sessions will give participants the opportunity to connect with peers on these critical topics. And it wouldn’t be a creative symposium without performances that awaken and inspire and a happy hour to close out the day.

Details and ticketing at tacaw.org .