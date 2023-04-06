A&E Agenda

Architect Chad Oppenheim will hold a talk at the Aspen Art Museum Friday at 5 p.m. at the Rooftop Cafe.

Courtesy photo

Architecture Lecture: Spirit of Place with Chad Oppenheim, Aspen Art Museum, Friday, 5 p.m.

Architect Chad Oppenheim at the Aspen Art Museum will take guests on a journey through his firm’s work and philosophy. His award-winning firm, Oppenheim Architecture, is known for architecture that celebrates the natural world and the inherent power of each site. As he puts it, “For thousands of years, civilization has constructed its buildings on the land. We prefer to construct our buildings with the land, where architecture recedes and becomes a frame.”

His work encompasses all realms of design, ranging from large-scale urban architecture, hotels, resorts, and luxury homes to interiors and furnishings.

Free; registration required : aspenartmuseum.org

Easter Sunday Sunrise Service returns to Aspen Mountain, 9:15 a.m.





Easter services will be held at the top of Aspen Mountain on Sunday.

Courtesy photo

Aspen Mountain will host a Sunrise Service on Easter morning on Sunday. The service, held at the top of the mountain, will begin at 8:30 a.m., while the Silver Queen Gondola will begin loading at 7:30 a.m. The Aspen Mountain ticket office will also open at 7:30 a.m.

This non-denominational community Easter Service will be led by Aspen Chapel’s minister Nicholas Vesey and feature music from Mack Bailey and Ellen Stapenhorst.

A selection of breakfast food and beverages will be available for purchase at the Sundeck Restaurant following the service, beginning at 9:15 a.m.

All gondola passengers must have a valid lift ticket or foot pass to load the gondola. Tickets may be purchased in advance or morning of from an Aspen Snowmass ticket office or by calling 800-525-6200. Foot passes for the service only are $24 for adults, $13 for children, teens, and seniors, and free for children six and under.

Crossroads Church Good Friday Service at 6 p.m. (no child care); Easter Service, Sunday, 9 a.m.

Non-denominational Christian worship service, 726 W. Francis St., Aspen. Nursery and children’s programs provided for kids through grade 4. Call 970-925-7828, or visit ccaspen.com .

Easter brunch, Prospect at The Hotel Jerome, Sunday, 9 a.m.

Prospect at The Hotel Jerome will be offering Easter brunch on Sunday.

Courtesy photo

Classic American bistro dishes will be served for Easter Sunday brunch to showcase the best of what’s in season in the Roaring Fork Valley.

The Easter brunch available à la carte will be taking place at Prospect and will include menu highlights such as Caviar and Eggs, Pacific Salmon, Eggs and Truffle, Joyce Farms Chicken, Matcha Macaron, Raspberry Verine, and more.

DRAMA, Belly Up Aspen, Sunday, 9 p.m.

DRAMA will be performing at Belly Up Sunday before heading to Coachella.

Courtesy photo

DRAMA is headlining a show at Belly Up on Sunday before making their Coachella debut on the 14th.

Since forming DRAMA nearly 10 years ago, their sound – pulled from producer Na’el Shehade that is rooted in Chicago house style, combined with Via Rosa’s soulful voice and delivery – creates a bridge between R&B and dance-pop.

For tickets: bellyupaspen.com

Be Better Book Club, Explore Booksellers, Wednesday, April 12, 5 p.m.

The first book for the Be Better Book Club will be “White Women.” The group will begin meeting at Explore Booksellers on Wednesday, April 12, at 5 p.m.

Courtesy photo

Be Better Book Club kickoff meeting. First book is “White Women,” by Regina Jackson and Saira Rao, a call to action for white women to use their inherent power to do better.

The club’s intent is to create community around this work and organize around taking steps to make real change – one book, one meeting, one conversation at a time.

Snacks and drinks and a short discussion around getting started together.

The Resnick Center for Herbert Bayer Studies, “Herbert Bayer: An Introduction,” will close April 29

The Resnick Center for Herbert Bayer Studies houses the life work of Herbert Bayer.

File photo

The Bayer Center, located on the Aspen Institute campus, opened last summer with its inaugural exhibition, “Herbert Bayer: An Introduction.” It is the first U.S.-based exhibition since 1973 to present so full a range of the artist’s work from the late 1910s to the mid-1980s.

Curator Bernard Jazzar’s survey exhibition provides a contemporary re-examination of Bayer’s career, focusing on his role as a fine artist. With over 150 pieces arranged across 13 galleries, Bayer’s artworks are presented chronologically from his teenage sketches to paintings from his final decade in Montecito, California. The exhibition includes dozens of rarely exhibited drawings, gouaches, watercolors, tapestries, sculptures, publications, works on paper, ephemera, and historical photographs.

The exhibition will be open through April 29, Tuesday through Saturday, from noon-5 p.m. Free tours are available on Tuesdays and Thursdays at 12:30 p.m. Registration is recommended.

The center will be closed starting May 1 to install the second exhibition, “Concept of a Visualist: Herbert Bayer’s World Geo-Graphic Atlas,” opening on June 20.

More information is available at TheBayerCenter.org .