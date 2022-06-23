Add the Glenwood Springs Summer of Music to the list of local entertainment comebacks this year
The free Wednesday night summer concert series is slated to return to Two Rivers Park on June 29 for the first in the six-concert series, featuring the world fusion (heavy on the percussion) and funk sounds of Paa Kow. Opening the show will be local Latin jazz vocalist Josefina Mendez.
Concerts begin at 6:30 p.m. on six consecutive Wednesdays. And, in case you’d forgotten the routine, bring a blanket and chairs, a picnic basket (or buy from an on-site vendor) and settle in for some music and socializing.
(Shows start at 6:30 p.m. in Two Rivers Park, 740 Devereux Road)
June 29 — Paa Kow, with opener Josefina Mendez
July 6 — Dennis Stroughmatt & Creole Stomp, with opener Zin Zin
July 13 — Peach Street Revival, with opener Wild Flight
July 20 — The Johnny O Band, with opener The Goodman Band
July 27 — The Long Run (Eagles tribute band), with opener Highway 82
Aug. 3 — Pixie & The Partygrass Boys, with opener The Queen Bees
Summer of Music was suspended for the past two years because of the pandemic, with the exception of a one-off concert last August to help keep the vibe going.
Now, Summer of Music board president Annie Olson said she’s hoping the community will step up to really keep the vibe going by opening their pocketbooks.
“We need about 40% more in funding right now, so we’re really looking for support from the community and businesses to be able to continue the free concerts at Two Rivers Park,” Olson said.
“It’s just a great chance to get out in the middle of the week, laugh with friends, dance and have a wonderful time in the mountains,” she added.
The experience does cost money, though.
Bands are all lined up for the series, but each show costs about $13,000, Olson said.
In addition to passing the buckets at the Wednesday concerts, Olson and her fellow organizers are asking supporters to consider donating in advance at: Glenwood Springs Summer of Music, Inc., P.O. Box 945, Glenwood Springs, CO, 81602.
Summer of Music has been in existence for 12 years — an extension of the Wednesday night concert tradition that began with the former Glenwood Springs Summer of Jazz that had a 25-year run from 1985-2010.
“Due to COVID these last two years it hasn’t happened, so we’re really happy to bring it back,” Olson said.
Glenwood Springs Summer of Music is a nonprofit organization, so donations are tax deductible,
Olson reminds concert-goers that pets, glass containers, smoking and outside solicitors are not allowed in Two Rivers Park.
For more info, visit glenwoodspringssummerofmusic.org.
Senior Reporter/Managing Editor John Stroud can be reached at 970-384-9160 or jstroud@postindependent.com.
