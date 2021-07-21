ACRA community survey about tourism, quality of life is underway

Aspen residents and commuters are being asked to participate in a survey about tourism and quality of life.

The survey is part of Aspen Chamber Resort Association’s destination-management planning process with Destination Think.

“As part of the process, there are several opportunities for stakeholder engagement,” said an ACRA news release issued this week. “Residents are a key stakeholder, and we would greatly appreciate the input from any Aspen residents — as well as those who commute to Aspen for work — as part of this dynamic process.”

The Aspen Resident Survey is available at fs29.formsite.com/Dest/dpiv5ywv1c/index.html

Destination Think will keep the survey open until Aug. 6.

“The goal is to protect the quality of life for our residents, while also preserving the very reason people enjoy coming to our destination,” ACRA’s release said.

For more information, visit http://www.aspenchamber.org or call 970-925-1940.