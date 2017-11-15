Accuser who lost rape case against Aspen developer seeks appeal

A Florida woman who sued an Aspen developer and financial adviser for rape earlier this year and lost after a jury found against her appealed the case Monday, according to court records.

U.S. District Judge R. Brooke Jackson, who presided over the trial in May, denied Suzanna Dailey's request for a new trial last month and ruled that she owes Nikos Hecht more than $45,000 for expenses he incurred this spring while defending against her allegations.

"I am satisfied that both parties received a fair trial," Jackson wrote in his order denying a new trial.

Dailey appealed the case Monday to the 10th Circuit Court of Appeals, according to federal court records.

Dailey's lawyers, including local attorney David Bovino, asked for a new trial for various reasons mainly concerning pieces of evidence the judge refused to allow the jury to consider.

Dailey, 68, alleged that Hecht, 47, raped her in the gardens of a restaurant in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, in March 2014. Members of both of their families attended the dinner.

A jury of five women and two men took just 45 minutes to decide that Hecht did not rape or assault Dailey and found that the sexual encounter between them was consensual.