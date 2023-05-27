Accidents and delays

Eastbound I-70 was closed for nearly two hours through Glenwood Canyon due to an accident.

Julie Bielenberg/The Aspen Times

Saturday was a busy day for emergency rescue and response on the highways in the Roaring Fork Valley.

Eastbound I-70 was closed for nearly two hours through Glenwood Canyon due to an accident. Shortly before 2 p.m. a red SUV caught fire heading westbound at Cattle Creek Road, causing a massive backup and delays.

Around the same time a semi knocked down power lines on Highway 133 in Carbondale close to the Highway 82 junction.