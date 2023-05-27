 Accidents and delays | AspenTimes.com
YOUR AD HERE »

Accidents and delays

News News |

  

Eastbound I-70 was closed for nearly two hours through Glenwood Canyon due to an accident. 
Julie Bielenberg/The Aspen Times

Saturday was a busy day for emergency rescue and response on the highways in the Roaring Fork Valley. 

Eastbound I-70 was closed for nearly two hours through Glenwood Canyon due to an accident. Shortly before 2 p.m. a red SUV caught fire heading westbound at Cattle Creek Road, causing a massive backup and delays. 

Around the same time a semi knocked down power lines on Highway 133 in Carbondale close to the Highway 82 junction. 

News

Accidents and delays

Eastbound I-70 was closed for nearly two hours through Glenwood Canyon due to an accident. Shortly before 2 p.m. a red SUV caught fire heading westbound at Cattle Creek Road, causing a massive backup and delays. 

See more