ABC Trail closure on Maroon Creek Bridge set for Aug. 22-31

There will be a full closure of the Maroon Creek Bridge pedestrian trail, along with a required detour on the ABC Trail between Aspen and the Airport Business Center, Aug. 22-31.

The city of Aspen Parks and Open Space Department is repairing the trail surface on the Maroon Creek Bridge, and the repair requires warm overnight temperatures for the sealing epoxy, officials said.

The detour will be clearly marked. However, trail users should be aware that the detour is significantly longer and less direct than the usual trail, city officials said. Pedestrians and bicyclists are asked to take Tiehack Road to the Terral Wade Bridge to Maroon Creek Road back to the trail and vice versa. They asked that people do not attempt to cross Highway 82 or use bus lanes for bicycles and pedestrians.

City officials said they recognize the inconvenience that this causes and appreciates trail users’ patience and look forward to a new and improved surface on the damaged section in September.

The Parks and Open Space Department can be reached at 970-920-5120 with questions.