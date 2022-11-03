A weekend of rock ‘n’ roll at Wheeler

The Immediate Family consists of Danny "Kootch" Kortchmar on guitar, Leland Sklar on bass, Russ Kunkel on drums, Waddy Wachtel on guitar and Steve Postell on guitar.

The Wheeler Opera House and Wheeler Associates will co-present a weekend of rock ‘n’ roll history beginning with the screening of the documentary film The Immediate Family on Friday, Dec 2, followed by The Immediate Family: Live in Concert on Saturday, Dec. 3.

Tickets for the film are $25, and concert tickets are $29, $45, and $55. Tickets for both events will go on sale Tuesday, Nov. 8, at noon at the Wheeler Opera House Box Office (970.920.5770/ aspenshowtix.com). The Wheeler Opera House is at 320 E. Hyman Ave., Aspen.

The Immediate Family Film

Friday, Dec. 2, 2 | 7:30 PM

Tickets $25

Directed by Danny Tedesco, The Immediate Family documentary follows the work and lives of legendary 1970s session musicians who were featured on some of the most iconic recordings of the era. Tedesco’s first documentary, The Wrecking Crew, chronicled the story of the session players of 1960 Los Angeles and paid tribute to his dad, guitarist, and studio musician, Tommy Tedesco.

At the beginning of the Singer Songwriter Era of the 1970s, The Immediate Family consists of Danny “Kootch” Kortchmar on guitar, Leland Sklar on bass, Russ Kunkel on drums, Waddy Wachtel on guitar, and Steve Postell on guitar. With interviews from Jackson Browne, James Taylor, Linda Ronstadt, Stevie Nicks, Keith Richards, and many more, this film chronicles the creativity and collaboration that cemented the foundation of these bonds within the music world. Film run time, 90 minutes, followed by Q&A with the filmmaker and the band.





“This film is a window into the lives of my musical brothers, whose gold standard is to make sure that every song they play on comes out even better than the songwriter imagined. Now, they’re doing that for their own songs, and this film tells their story beautifully,” Carole King said.

“It’s a privilege to bring in such legendary talent, and their story and to celebrate them,” said Josh Behrman, director of entertainment for Wheeler Associates. “And, especially to welcome back Aspen’s own Steve Postell. I’m sure all local music fans remember Little Blue.”

Immediate Family: Live in Concert

Saturday, Dec. 3 | 7:30 PM

Tickets $29-$55

The Immediate Family (The modern iteration of a legendary studio ensemble known as The Section) is a rock-and-roll band composed of four of the most recorded, respected, and sought-after players in modern music: Danny Kortchmar (guitar and vocals), Waddy Wachtel (guitar and vocals), Leland Sklar (bass), Russ Kunkel (drums), and the addition of prominent touring, session guitarist, and songwriter Steve Postell (guitar and vocals). Frequent collaborators both in the studio and on-stage, their work can be heard on albums from Jackson Browne, James Taylor, Linda Ronstadt, Stevie Nicks, Keith Richards, Warren Zevon, Graham Nash, Neil Young, David Crosby, and many more.

About the band

Kortchmar, Sklar and Kunkel have worked together since the early ’70s and made up three-quarters of The Section, best known for both their studio and live work in support of some of the top-selling singer/songwriters and solo singers in the history of music, as well as their own acclaimed instrumental albums. By the mid-’70s, they were joined by Wachtel.

Danny Kortchmar’s credits as guitarist, producer, songwriter, and session musician include work with James Taylor, Don Henley, Carole King, Linda Ronstadt, Jackson Browne, and Billy Joel. As a songwriter, Kortchmar has both written alone or collaborated with numerous artists, penning tracks such as Don Henley’s “Dirty Laundry,” “All She Wants to Do Is Dance,” and “New York Minute,” as well as Jackson Browne’s “Somebody’s Baby” and “Shaky Town.”

Guitarist, producer, and songwriter Waddy Wachtel has worked with many of the same artists as Kortchmar, as well as artists like the Rolling Stones, Keith Richards, Stevie Nicks, Randy Newman, Bryan Ferry, and the late Warren Zevon, with whom he co-wrote and produced a number of hit songs, including “Werewolves of London,” which The Immediate Family has included in their set list. Wachtel’s production work includes Keith Richards, Bryan Ferry, George Thorogood, and The Church, and he has composed numerous scores for feature films.

Leland Sklar has performed in the studio and on tour with Phil Collins, James Taylor, Toto, and Billy Cobham, to name a few. Actually, Sklar has the most credits of any of the members of The Immediate Family, having worked on over 2,600 albums. Russ Kunkel’s credits include Jackson Browne, James Taylor, Linda Ronstadt, Bob Dylan, Stevie Nicks, Lyle Lovett, and dozens more. He has created and co-produced film scores for Mike Nichols’ Heartburn, Joyce Chopra’s Smooth Talk, and New World Films’ Certain Fury. Production work includes Clannad, Jimmy Buffett, The Derek Trucks Band, Dan Fogelberg, Aaron Neville, and others.

Steve Postell is a seasoned touring and session player who has worked with David Crosby, Jennifer Warnes, Michael McDonald, John Oates, Robben Ford, and many others. He recorded and mixed the final three performances of Ravi Shankar, has scored films including “Dying To Know” about Timothy Leary and Ram Dass, narrated by Robert Redford. He has released several solo records, including the critically acclaimed “Time Still Knockin’” on Immergent Records.

