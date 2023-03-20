A week of storms heads to Aspen

More storms, thanks to those atmospheric rivers, are headed this way, according to the National Weather Service.

Don’t let the fact that spring starts today fool you, a week of winter weather is still headed for Aspen.

According to a Daily Snow report from OpenSnow , a seven-day storm cycle is heading to Colorado with snow from Monday evening through Sunday.

In the next week, Aspen Mountain is forecasted to get 13 inches of snow, Buttermilk 10 inches and Aspen Highlands and Snowmass each 19 inches.

“Most mountains will have powder on Tuesday morning with 24-hour totals of 4-10+ inches across the northern and central mountains,” the Daily Snow report from OpenSnow Founding Meteorologist Joel Gratz states.

The second part of the storm will hit midday Tuesday to Wednesday night. In central and northern mountains, Gratz wrote the best chance for powder will be throughout Wednesday and Thursday morning, if the snow continues during Wednesday evening.





“Thursday and Friday will bring more snow showers and could be anything from days with powder leftovers to days that are sneaky deep,” the Daily Snow reads.

There is another storm in the forecast for Saturday and Sunday, but it may take a few days to have a better idea of the impact this storm will have.

According to the National Weather Service, an atmospheric river will bring a series of storms to the region starting Monday night through the end of the week. Lower elevations will see significant amounts of precipitation. Additionally, strong wind gusts of 50 to 70 mph in the mountains will create blowing snow and may impact travel.

“Heaviest snow accumulations and greatest impacts in the southern and central mountains, especially along southwest facing slopes. Mostly rain or wet rain/snow mix in valleys,” a National Weather Service release states.

