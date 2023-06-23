A week of red-flag warnings, but all wind and no flame … yet 

Parts of the Western Slope endured a fourth day this week of red-flag wind warnings. Friday’s red-flag warning began at New Castle and spread west to the Colorado border with Utah.

Earlier in the week, the Roaring Fork Valley was under the same warning.

A red-flag warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring at that moment or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior.

Except there are no fires in Pitkin, Garfield, or Eagle counties through Friday night from all the wind and warnings. The closest fire appears to be a 1.6 acre blaze in Rio Blanco County. The landscape still is verdant from a big winter and wet spring.

Friday included southwest winds of 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph combined with extremely low relative humidity at 5 to 10%. These conditions become favorable for easy ignition and rapid spread of fires due to low relative humidity and strong gusty winds.





On Friday afternoon there were recorded gusts of over 32 mph by Jeff Copley at his meadow in Spring Valley Ranch.

“I have an anemometer that is quite accurate. Today’s winds are certainly notable,” he said. “There was a notice out yesterday; I saw this coming. I pay attention to the weather; I enjoy looking out ahead to see how systems are coming in.”

He noted things will lay down here soon, and he believes the red-flag warnings will expire.

“These winds are not out of range to me, I’ve certainly recorded higher,” he said.

To be considered a gust, a wind’s speed much reach 18 mph and must be at least 10 mph faster than the average wind speed. These gusts are typically to be blamed for downed trees and limbs.