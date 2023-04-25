A ‘Travis-style’ celebration for beloved local

A celebration of life for Travis Smith Sinclaire will be held on April 30 at the Black Saddle from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.. The celebration will continue at Snowmass Town Park after.

Britta Gustafson/Courtesy photo

Travis Smith Sinclair, a well-known and loved Snowmass Village resident, passed away suddenly April 23, 2023, at the age of 39.

“Travis was the quintessential Colorado rancher on skis, and he loved everything these mountains and this town represents,” his family wrote.

Sinclair and his family have deep connections to the Roaring Fork Valley and Snowmass Village, where they live. His family has been here since the early 1900s and are the namesake for many Snowmass Village locations.

He was a loving and dedicated father to three children, Ryder, 13, Emma, 11, and Spencer, 8 and the cherished husband of Kalli Sinclair.

Travis Sinclair and his three children – Ryder, Emma, and Spencer.

Britta Gustafson/Courtesy photo

To honor him, his family and friends would like to celebrate his life and invite the community to join in sharing memories with his children, while expressing gratitude for having known him.





The celebration of life will take place April 30, 2023, from 1-3 p.m. at the Black Saddle in Snowmass Village. Following the service, the celebration will continue at Snowmass Town Park from 3-4 p.m..

To celebrate “Travis-style,” the family asks attendees to wear something Sinclair would have loved, such as vintage ski gear, old Aspen Snowmass gear, flannels, and rodeo attire.

Donations to help support the Sinclair family may be made to the Travis Smith Sinclair Memorial Fund at Alpine Bank.