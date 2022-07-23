A team effort, a crisis averted
If you were in Aspen at 5-5:20 pm on July 15, you know just what you were doing. I was working the last day of the first week at my new job when that incredible rainstorm hit the city. If it was not for Theatre Aspen, the Buddy Program, Aspen Fire Department, the Parks and Recreation Department, Aspen Public Radio, and the city of Aspen Maintenance Department — all for their quick call to action — the situation would have been great deal worse than it was.
It proved to me that it takes a village or a small city, to come together in a time of emergency. Did I mention that we had just finished hanging the new gallery show in the Red Brick Center for the Arts the night before? When I got home after dark that night, I kept reflecting on how much support and kindness was shown from so many in a time of need. On behalf of the Red Brick Center Arts, thank you to each of you, that helped move art and buckets of water which diverted the situation, for saving this great old building and the artworks within.
Alison Viola
Arts programming coordinator
Red Brick Center for the Arts
Enjoy Matsuhisa dishes in your home with INTUEAT
A new partnership was forged between INTUEAT and Matsuhisa Colorado’s premier restaurant group, with locations in Denver, Aspen and Vail. INTUEAT is a luxury culinary brand based in Denver that started in 2019 to give discerning diners access to an elite portfolio of hand-selected private chefs throughout Colorado.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Aspen and Snowmass Village make the Aspen Times’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User