A team effort, a crisis averted



If you were in Aspen at 5-5:20 pm on July 15, you know just what you were doing. I was working the last day of the first week at my new job when that incredible rainstorm hit the city. If it was not for Theatre Aspen, the Buddy Program, Aspen Fire Department, the Parks and Recreation Department, Aspen Public Radio, and the city of Aspen Maintenance Department — all for their quick call to action — the situation would have been great deal worse than it was.

It proved to me that it takes a village or a small city, to come together in a time of emergency. Did I mention that we had just finished hanging the new gallery show in the Red Brick Center for the Arts the night before? When I got home after dark that night, I kept reflecting on how much support and kindness was shown from so many in a time of need. On behalf of the Red Brick Center Arts, thank you to each of you, that helped move art and buckets of water which diverted the situation, for saving this great old building and the artworks within.



Alison Viola



Arts programming coordinator

Red Brick Center for the Arts