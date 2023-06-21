A tale of two families who opened bagel shops midvalley

Once upon a time, in a magical place filled with rivers and mountains and charming towns called the Roaring Fork Valley, there were two families. Both families loved living in their wonderland of locally-sourced produce and proteins, community, and outdoor adventure.

The mothers were named Cari and Kerrie. Both taught yoga in Carbondale. Both their children went to the same school. And both their husbands opened bagel joints within weeks of each other last spring in the midvalley, both just blocks from the Rio Grande Trail.

So how does this bagel fairy tale play out one year later between Open Sesame and Plosky’s Deli?

What’s for breakfast? Julie Bielenberg/The Aspen Times

Open Sesame

When Jack and Kerrie Schur moved to Willits in 2020, they frequented the Upper Crust, which was owned by Susan Decillis and Steve Smith. Jack, with a background in real estate and small-business development, often took his young daughter to the bagel place, while his wife, Kerrie, taught yoga.

One day, he went to the shop with his daughter, and it was closed — permanently. He believed the valley needed good bagels and thought he could create something special.





He bought the physical space, as well as much of the equipment from Upper Crust, and on Feb. 28, 2022, he launched Open Sesame as a pop-up. He choose the name because it sounded playful.

“Bagels, laughter, and kindness make the world go round,” said Jack.

The current location is a temporary eatery for the bagel production facility until their permanent location opens in Willits Town Center across from Whole Foods sometime later this year.

There are daily specials, bagel sandwiches, bagels and schmears, varying pastries, and two fridges with to-go items, including drinks and take-away cream cheese.

A small seating area has tables and chairs for a half-dozen patrons, along with a community bar.

Plosky’s

The owner of Plosky’s in Carbondale, David Eisenson, in a lighter moment with his colleagues. Julie Bielenberg/The Aspen Times

The first tenant in the new 1,400-square-foot-space at the roundabout as you enter main Carbondale, Plosky’s Deli shares a space with Cari Eisenson’s yoga studio, Kula, including an additional community lounge space.

David Eisenson wanted the eatery he opened in May 2022 to be an homage to his hometown of Boston with influences from New York. He was a strategy consultant in Boston, then moved here in 2011. He began cooking and working in kitchens, which eventually led him to opening Plosky’s.

The deli’s name comes from his great-grandfather’s last name, a nod to Lithuanian Jews.

Aside from bagels and breakfast sandwiches, Plosky’s offers: cold and hot sandwiches; precooked deli items such as salads, soups (matzah ball, corn chowder, or vegan roasted pepper and tomato, for examples); dinners to go, including lasagna, meatballs, enchiladas; whatever the local farms are producing; and what Eisenson can whip up, but macaroni salad is fan favorite.

Originally a seasonal Chanukah item, latkes are now made twice weekly.

“I make about 120 latkes every five days,” said Eisenson.

Plosky’s has a small arrangement of curated retail items such as olive oils, drinks, hot sauces, pickles, olives, tinned fish, etc. They also have a full retail liquor license.

By the bagels

Open Sesame makes all their bagels onsite and sells about 3,000 weekly. They also have a wholesale arm of bagels that caters to The Little Nell, Hotel Durant, Limelight, Paradise Bakery, Aspen Skiing Co., and Aspen Valley Hospital.

Bagel production begins at 3 a.m. with a head chef and two bakers. Open Sesame’s flavors include plain, everything, poppyseed, sesame seed, sofrito (Latin blend of spices), their original French toast recipe, and rotating flavors such as smoked sea salt, cinnamon raisin, and onion bialy. Their most popular bagel flavor is Asiago cheese.

Schmear it with local bagels and cream cheese from Open Sesame. Julie Bielenberg/The Aspen Times

Due to a unique sourdough starter for the organic bagels, inspired and championed by Kerrie, many customers choose the bagel spot because the sourdough starter helps with gut health. They also offer gluten-free bagels.

Plosky’s averages 6,000 bagels per month, which are specifically made for the eatery and shipped from a New Jersey outlet once the dough has been boiled and seasoned. Plosky’s then can bake them fresh daily. They are the sole proprietor outside of the original in New Jersey.

Typical flavors include plain, egg, salt, cinnamon raisin, multigrain, sesame, everything, onion, and pumpernickel.

Three of the most popular cream cheese flavors from Open Sesame. Julie Bielenberg/The Aspen Times

Schmear it

Open Sesame’s daily flavors of their in-house cream cheese include plain, jalapeno cilantro lime, roasted strawberry, roasted tomato and pesto, their most popular flavor.

Plosky’s also makes their own cream cheese in-house and offers plain, scallion, veggie, jalapeno, vegan, and house smoked salmon — the vegetable cream cheese being the most popular flavor.

The No. 1 seller?

“In the morning, it’s the bacon, egg, and cheese on everything bagel,” said Brayan Melendez, kitchen manager at Plosky’s. “In the afternoon, it’s our housemade pastrami on rye.”

While not the No. 1 seller, there is certainly heightened intrigue in Plosky’s Gucci Lox on Bagel costing $14.

“Out top-selling bagel is our everything with plain cream cheese as No. 1 spread, but our strawberry cream cheese is a very close second,” said Kristin Hammel, Open Sesame’s director of operations.

Woof

Plosky’s has free dog treats, homemade, of course.

Open Sesame is debating selling their own dog treats, as well, but currently just has water outside for pooches.

Catering

Plosky’s has developed its grove up and down the valley.

“We do big sandwich platters, bagel and lox trays, large format salads, and side dishes. We have events including weddings, brunches, corporate gatherings, and more,” said Eisenson.

Open Sesame has spread into catering, as well, with bagel platters and sandwiches, along with dessert platters including their in-house cookies and brownies.

Sustainable approach

Plosky’s is among the more sustainable eateries in the Roaring Fork Valley.

“Every single item we serve our food and beverage in is compostable. We recycle cans and bottles,” said Eisenson. Their only trash: chip bags.

The deli sources eggs and beef from Potter Farms and uses Colorado milk and other meats.

Open Sesame, as well, focuses on a minimal carbon footprint. They recycle and offer compost to private individuals. Their focus is smaller, higher-quality ingredients, including eggs and sausage from Colorado and a use of all organic, local, and sustainable items.

The fairy tale plays out. Open Sesame tends to attract visitors, Plosky’s trends more local. Both East Coast-style bagel establishments have the same goal: feeding locals and consistently impressing the community, including tourists.

And, yes, Cari and Kerrie are still teaching yoga.