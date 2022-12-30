A snowy New Year’s Eve makes for a more indoor-style celebration this year in Glenwood Springs

A poster advertising for "Noon" Year's Eve at Bethel Plaza under the Grand Avenue bridge where a New Year's mini concert will be held later in the evening.

Snow is one of the biggest perks of living in a Colorado mountain town — until it snows on the whole parade.

“With the snow coming in right now, we’re wanting to do something indoors for families,” said Patrick Davis, the physical-therapy recreation coordinator at the Glenwood Springs Community Center.

The high possibility of snow throughout the evening of New Year’s Eve makes a fireworks display a not-so-ideal way to ring in this New Year.

The city of Glenwood Springs will be celebrating the new year a little earlier than usual with its “noon” Year’s Eve celebration at the community center. The event will run from 11 a.m.-2 p.m., with a plethora of fun and free activities for families to enjoy.

Everything from the ice skating rink to the swimming pool and the rock climbing wall will be open during the event. And, it will all be free to use.





There is also no registration or sign up required, and everyone’s invited, Davis said.

This will also be a perfect day to purchase an annual membership since they will be discounted by 20% during the festivities, he said.

But, don’t purchase a pass too quickly.

Another fun aspect is the resolution box, where people can add their resolution on paper and drop it in a drawing box. This will allow them to win all sorts of possible prizes for the recreation center, like day passes, 10-punch passes, monthly memberships, and even annual memberships.

There will be fairies and face painting, a band playing kids music, a bounce house, an aerialist team with a juggler who will perform between acts, and a photo booth company called High Country Photo Bus .

“We have the Rainbow New Year’s fairy, Glitter Belle, Dizzy Lizzy, and Finn the Elf,” Davis said, listing the four fairies that will be at the childrens’ event.

People can participate in an art project to make their own New Year’s ball, and the Bluebird Cafe will be catering pretzel bites and pigs-in-a-blanket.

The food will be in one of the Sopris rooms with a movie playing, so it can also act as a good space to take a break and relax.

For the ball drop of the event, they will have a countdown right before noon with a balloon drop of 600 balloons.

“A whole bunch of us are going to be filling up the balloons this week, and we put them in a huge net right in the middle of the gym,” Davis said. “Then, we’ll do a countdown, pull a string, and all the balloons will just come falling down.”

Later in the evening, the city is putting on a mini concert at Bethel Plaza under the Grand Avenue Bridge where people can enjoy town and listen to some local music.

The band playing is Red Hill Rollers, and they will be playing from 5:30-7:30 p.m., with a public countdown to the new year at 7 p.m.

“We still felt it was important to invite people downtown to enjoy the restaurants and bars that are down there,” Steve Fredrick, the recreation manager at the community center, said. “So, we decided to still bring out the music, so people have an added reason to come join all the amenities that we have downtown.”

Another reason fireworks seem to be a little more scarce is because the cost of fireworks has doubled in the last year, leaving municipalities like Glenwood Springs to find better ways to spend that money.

“We really want to work to stretch the funding that we have to do special events, and the cost of fireworks more than doubled this year,” Fredrick said.

He added that the community center seemed like a better place to hold the celebration since it is a more predictable and controlled environment, whereas a fireworks display with a possible need to cancel for snow was not worth the gamble, he said.

