Tweet All About It: A snow dance for the season
Each week, we pick out our favorite and not-so-favorite tweets (at least those that are printable) about Aspen and display them on Sunday’s page A2.
“Waking up in #Aspen, simply breathtaking! The snow, the views, the mountains are more than I expected. Can’t wait to try more amazing food!”
“I have a lot to say #aspen #colorado and i’m gonna say it. We must protect Wagner Park” — @AspenSpin
“@giorgioarmani conquers #Aspen What a luxurious pop up store!: — @Myvaluxe1
“Did you know that #Aspen Mountain now has top-to-bottom snowmaking? We are doing our #snowdance for the real stuff, but we’ll take manmade for opening day!” — @AspenLodging
“Known for his Michelin-starred restaurants across the country, chef @jeangeorges is heading to #Aspen for the winter season to open a new vegan and vegetarian pop-up” — @DeparturesMag
“Saddle up #Aspen #Snowmass. High school just went back to full remote.” — @marcimichelle
“My 3 month old said: “Daddy I don’t want a PS5 or Xbox Series X, use that to buy land or pay for my college” I said: “son, I’m a GP at $20bn+ PE firm, liquidity isn’t a problem. You’re getting one in Greenwich, UES, Aspen, Palm Beach, & on the Gulfstream” — @ThisGuyFuchz
