Tweet All About It: A snow dance for the season

Each week, we pick out our favorite and not-so-favorite tweets (at least those that are printable) about Aspen and display them on Sunday’s page A2.

“Waking up in #Aspen, simply breathtaking! The snow, the views, the mountains are more than I expected. Can’t wait to try more amazing food!”

“I have a lot to say #aspen #colorado and i’m gonna say it. We must protect Wagner Park” — @AspenSpin

“@giorgioarmani conquers #Aspen What a luxurious pop up store!: — @Myvaluxe1

“Did you know that #Aspen Mountain now has top-to-bottom snowmaking? We are doing our #snowdance for the real stuff, but we’ll take manmade for opening day!” — @AspenLodging

“Known for his Michelin-starred restaurants across the country, chef @jeangeorges is heading to #Aspen for the winter season to open a new vegan and vegetarian pop-up” — @DeparturesMag

“Saddle up #Aspen #Snowmass. High school just went back to full remote.” — @marcimichelle

“My 3 month old said: “Daddy I don’t want a PS5 or Xbox Series X, use that to buy land or pay for my college” I said: “son, I’m a GP at $20bn+ PE firm, liquidity isn’t a problem. You’re getting one in Greenwich, UES, Aspen, Palm Beach, & on the Gulfstream” — @ThisGuyFuchz

The Aspen Times can be found on Twitter, as well. Simply type “TheAspenTimes” (no spaces) into the search bar, and get daily updates on what’s happening in the Roaring Fork Valley.